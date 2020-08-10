Why Did Gethin Jones Leave Masterchef? Know Reason Behind The Star's Decision

Fans of Celebrity Masterchef UK were bummed when one of their favourite contestants, Gethin Jones suddenly disappeared from the show mid-season. The 42-year-old Welsh presenter is best known as the host of the popular English television talk show The One Show, where he has hosted celebrities like Katy Perry, Rowan Atkinson and etc. Gethin Jones reportedly left the cooking reality show due to a medical condition. Read on to find out, "Why did Gethin Jones leave Masterchef?”

Read | The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen call it splits after two years?

Why did Gethin Jones leave Masterchef?

According to the report of DigitalSpy, it was revealed by Judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode from Celebrity Masterchef, that Gethin Jones had fallen ill. The judges shared the unfortunate news during last week's final, revealing that the 42-year-old television presenter had to quit the show due to an illness. The show presenter later explained that Jones was showing COVID-19 symptoms.

However, Gethin was back to co-host the Monday, August 3, edition of the show. On the show, he opened up to his co-host Alex Jones about his decision to step away from Celebrity MasterChef. According to Digital Spy, talking about his premature departure from the show Gethin Jones revealed that, he had symptoms for COVID.

He further, stated, he didn't get the test in time, as there weren't many tests available at the time. The television presenter claimed that he spoke to his sister, who works in a hospital, she spoke to the doctors, and they [said] assume COVID. Jones revealed that leaving Celebrity Masterchef (UK), was one of the easiest decisions in the world.

Read | 'The Bachelorette' star Ali Fedotowsky dated THIS season 6 contestant secretly

Is Gethin Jones unwell now?

Talking about his decision to leave the cooking show, the television star said that, there was no way, he would go back to the show and risk putting anyone else at risk. Gethin Jones further revealed that he was absolutely gutted to leave like that. However, it seems as though, the 42-year-old Welsh star has already recovered his health. In his latest Instagram post, Gethin Jones is seen, enjoying a Sunday Brunch. He has also made a comeback, as the co-host of BBC’s The One Show.

Read | Clare Crawley is dating Dale Moss? Find out if she has quit 'The Bachelorette 2020'

Celebrity Masterchef contestants

Battling for the title of Celebrity MasterChef champion 2020 were celebrities like Judi Love, Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner, Olympian Sam Quek and former EastEnders actor Phil Daniels. Fans of the reality show also got to see blind travel presenter Amar Latif, YouTuber and broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf and Olympian Sir Matthew Pinsent. In the end, YouTuber Riyadh Khalaf has crowned the winner of this year's competition. Riyadh Khalaf won against English rower Sir Matthew Pinsent and Olympic champion Sam Quek.

Read | Are Ben and Lauren still together? Here is a look back at 'The Bachelor' Season 20

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.