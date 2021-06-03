Is Lea Leaving 'The Good Doctor'? What Happens To Lea And Shaun's Relationship?

The Good Doctor has reached its final episode of Season 4. The fourth season, which came as a roller coaster ride of emotions for Lea and Shaun, will end on June 7, 2021. The last episode of the show ended with Lea confessing to Shaun about her decision to move back to her home in Pennsylvania. While viewers are already heartbroken with the major turn in Shaun and Lea's life, a question has raised, "Is Lea leaving The Good Doctor in 2021?".

Lea and Shaun started dating at the beginning of the fourth season of the show. Since then, their lives have been a roller coaster ride full of emotions and heartbreaks. The couple gets pregnant in the first few episodes of the season. As they prepare for the baby coming, things take a major turn. Lea gets diagnosed with Type II Was Previa, due to which she loses her baby. The couple goes through their fair share of breakdowns and work on their issues. They finally decide to move to Guatemala, where a medical opportunity is waiting for Shaun. However, things do not get any better.

Shaun looks forward to working in a hospital in Guatemala, while Lea feels good to stay away from her apartment. As they decided to move for the better, Lea is left alone due to Shaun's medical engagements. Lea ponders in the hospital and comes across a mother and her newborn child. She breaks down as she wanted her child to take birth. When Shaun and Lea go out with their friends for drinks, Claire notices Lea. She later comes to talk to Lea and asks her to speak her heart out before Shaun. As the couple return to the hotel, Shaun keeps talking about his surgery. Lea intervenes and tells him how her family wants her to move back to Pennsylvania. Shaun gets into a state of shock while listening to Lea as his condition was miserable when Lea went to her home the last time. Whether Lea is leaving The Good Doctor in 2021 or not depends on the last episode of the season. The 20th episode is scheduled to air on June 7, 2021.

The Good Doctor cast Freddie Highmore as Dr Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Aaron Glassman. Paige Spara plays the role of Shaun's love interest Lea. The show premiered on September 25, 2017.

