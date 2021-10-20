Is Love Quinn Really Dead In 'You' Season 3? Here's All We Know

You Season 3 recently premiered on Netflix and stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti in the lead roles. The new season of the show received a positive response from the audience and saw Joe and Love getting married and welcoming a child together. Although the shocking end of season three left fans with just one question is Love dead in You? Showrunner Sara Gamble and Victoria Pedretti spoke about the ending of the show and Love's future in season four.

Is Love dead in You?

When Marienne's (Joe's love interest) abusive ex-husband was found killed and a blood-soaked T-shirt was discovered in their son Henry's crib, Love began to piece things together. Love grabbed a knife from the kitchen counter and went straight for Joe's throat, hoping to halt the cycle once and for all. Joe, who was always one step ahead, quickly reversed the attack by injecting Love with the same poison (wolfsbane) she had used on him.

The last audience saw of Love Quinn was her dead body lying on the kitchen floor as Joe hurried to clean up everything, cutting his own toe off to plant an evidence of his death. He gathered a box of souvenirs that linked Love to their neighbour's framing for Natalie's murder, as well as preparing a meat pie for the oven, into which he threw some of his own toes to stage his own death. Joe then wrapped all loose ends off by writing a letter to the Madre Linda community from Love, admitting to the crimes and accepting responsibility for coercing Joe into participating and the burns up the entire house. Joe realizes that despite finally forming a connection with Henry, it's in his son's best interest to abandon his child. He leaves Henry, alongside a goodbye note, with Dante, his co-worker at the library.

You showrunner confirms Love is dead

Showrunner Sara Gamble in an interview with Newsweek confirmed that Love was dead, "She is lying there [dead]. I'm not trying to be 'was there a parachute under that seat in the aeroplane?' She is [dead]. We've done that before with Candace but you know, there were questions you could ask about that. I feel like you literally watch every second of her [Love] dying, right on the screen." Pedretti talking about the death of her character said, "I'm pretty sure we had an understanding about how Love's story was going to end before I even signed on to the show, so I've been prepared."

Image: Instagram/@younetflix