Is 'Money Heist' Based On A True Story? Here Are The Influences Behind The Show

Money Heist season 4 made a huge splash when it was released on Netlfix in 2020. Eight brand new and fresh episodes of the show were released for the massive fan base of the series. Also known as La Casa De Papel, the show had gripped the fans from the very start. Find out is Money Heist based on a true story?

Is Money Heist based on a true story?

The answer is straight and simple no. Money Heist is a fictional story created by Alex Pina. However, a lot of elements from this jaw-dropping thriller have been taken from real life. Season 1 and 2 of the show followed the gang as they planned to rob the Royal Mint of Spain in an ambitious 11 day heist.

The show portrays that the heist was orchestrated by a Professor who enlists a group of people with very special skills to carry out the heist. Money Heist Season 3 saw the gang trying to save Rio, one of their members who got captured in Panama. Season 3 of the show featured the masks that became a signature costume of this shows. The mask of a man with a strikingly large moustache was the show’s reference to Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali and his iconic moustache.

A report in Express.co.uk reveals that the artist had anti-capitalist leanings and had worked during the Dada movement that began in Switzerland. The gang also wore their distinct red jumpsuits that referenced to socialism and the ideals of distribution of wealth among the people. Throughout the show, we also hear a version of the song Bella Ciao performed by Manu Pila. Hence the show clearly takes a lot of references from real life.

Money Heist season 5 release date

Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel Season 5 release date has not been announced yet. Earlier this year Spanish site Marca had announced that both Money Heist Season 5 and Season 6 have been confirmed. In an interview with the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia the show’s director, Jesús Colmenar, affirmed the greenlight of Money Heist Season 5 at the least. However, the director did not dispel more details about the same.

Money Heist season one was released in May 2017 which was followed by Part 2 in October same year. The viewers had to then wait for 21 months before season three was released on Netflix in July n of 2019. The fourth season was released in April 2020. But due to the delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic Money Heist season 5 release date could be in 2021 or could be as late as 2022.

Image Source: Still from Money Heist (Netflix)

