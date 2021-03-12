Is Silent Voice Based On A True Story? Here's The Inspiration Behind The Anime's Story

Recently fans on social media have been reeling over the 2016 Japanese animated film A Silent Voice also know as Eiga Koe no Katachi. The film is based on a manga of the same name created by Yoshitoki Oima. After becoming a box office hit in Japan, the film replicated similar success after its international release. Find out is Silent Voice based on a true story?

Silent Voice True Story

Is Silent Voice based on a true story?

A Silent voice features two protagnists, Shoya Ishida, the school bully and Shoko Nishimiya, a deaf school-girl. Both these character’s lives get intertwined as the film goes on and fans get to witness some of the most unexpected plot twists. Although the story of the anime was much loved,w hat many fans don’t know is if A Silent Love is indeed based on a true story.

Source: Still from A Silent Voice (Netflix)

Silent Voice Review

Fans started a rumour claiming it is a true story

According to The NetLine, Yoshitoki Oima first introduced A Silent Voice via manga in February 2011. It was originally published as a one-shot piece, was later turned into a series. The report on the website reveals that a section of fans fell in love with the story and eventually started a rumor claiming that A Silent Voice is based on a true story. However, till date there is no proof if A Silent Voice is a real story.

Manga Creator Yoshito Oima remained silent about what was the inspiratioan behind this story. Attempts have been made by fans to mythify A Silent Voice. One Reddit user summarized the rumour as follows:

“It is almost certainly a lie or myth being spread around by people in an attempt to create an urban myth, legend, or creepypasta – similar in how some people have previously spread false rumors of K-On being based on a real story. In both cases, these are fictitious. If there rends up being an obscure real world story that matches up with some elements of A Silent Voice, it is 100% coincidental.”

Source: Reddit

What is so special about this movie is that depsit having a bully and a person with disability as the lead, the film traverses away from the two topics and delves into much more new things than fans expected. Instead, the film explores concepts like friendship, betrayal, love, and even suicide. Shoko and Shuya, despite being worlds apart from one another, rescue each other from the abyss of self-hate.

Source: Still from A Silent Voice (Netflix)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.