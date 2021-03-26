Is 'Superstore' Ending? Find Out If This Sitcom Will Have Another Season

NBC's popular sitcom, Superstore recently aired its finale episode on Mar 25, Thursday. Starring America Ferrera and Ben Feldman in the lead roles, the series went on to air for six seasons. Superstore's official Instagram page shared glimpses of the finale episode and how the cast and crew said their final byes. The finale episode saw the return of Amy (America Ferrera).

Superstore comes to end after six seasons

A few hours before the finale went on air, the makers shared a poster of the episode. Sharing a still of Lauren Ash, Mark McKinney and Nichole Sakura, the poster read as "Series Finale Tonight". The caption read as "It's been six years in the making all leading up to this moment! #Superstore".

The makers also shared a last still of the entire cast together. Here, the entire cast of Superstore is seen sitting on the couch and some standing around it, in Cloud 9. Sharing this still, the makers penned a heartfelt note. They wrote, "Once a family, always a family. Thank you for joining us and have a heavenly day! #Superstore".

Lead actor Ben Feldman also took to his Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note saying goodbye to the series. The actor shared pictures from the set of Superstore. Here, the entire team of the sitcom was seen celebrating as the show came to an end. Ben Feldman's note read,

The people. Thats what I’ll miss most. That’s what we always miss most. You can miss a thing but there are other things. You can miss a place but a place is just a collection of things. Sure, you can miss a time but that’s all you really can do with time because it’s gone when it arrives and so instead you let it go. But we hold onto the people. We can’t shake them. We keep them around long after they’re gone. I heard they already tore down the storefront on the backlot- That doesn’t make me sad. There’ll be more things other places another time. But the people. The people you saw and the ones you didn’t. The people who miss it too. The people I was there with. These people. Does that answer your question?

Superstore has indeed come to an end with its series finale and won't return for another season. However, the possibility of reunion a few years down the line can't be ruled out.

