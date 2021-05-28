Is Suriya's 'Navarasa' On Netflix? Here Are The Details Of His Digital Debut

South Indian star Suriya is gearing up to venture into the OTT space with a new web series. After his first OTT release, Soorarai Pottru went on to become a huge hit, the actor is going to star in his first web project, Navarasa. This anthology series is created by the ace director Mani Ratnam. It will be produced under the Madras Talkies and Qube Cinemas banner. Fans are looking forward to this project and wanted to know if it releases on Netflix.

Does Suriya's Navarasa release on Netflix?

According to a report by Filmybeat, Navarasa is expected to release on Netflix on August 6, 2021. The makers have not yet released an official confirmation regarding the dates yet. This web series was expected to release in May but the spike in the COVID-19 cases pushed its release ahead. The report also shed details about Suriya’s character in the series. The 7aum Arivu actor is going to play the role of a musician called Deva.

Since this an anthology project, it is going to tell nine tales based on the concept of Navarasa, which focuses on the nine main emotions of anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder. The directors who have come together for this project are Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Halitha Shameem, Priyadarshan, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Vasanth and Rathindran R. Prasad. The ensemble cast of the series includes Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pavel Navageethan, Rajesh Balachandran, Ammu Abhirami, Sree Raam, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Yogi Babu, Arvind Swami, Prasanna, Sai Siddharth, Poorna, Bobby Simha, Sananth and Aditi Balan.

Suriya's movies

The 45-year-old actor is one of the most sought-after actors in the Tamil film industry. He has starred in several commercially successful movies like Aadhavan, Aaytha Ezhuthu, Massu Engira Masilamani and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. He was last seen in the 2020 drama film Soorarai Pottru which was released on Amazon Prime Video because of the pandemic. The cast of the movie also included Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali with Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas. The plot of the movie revolves around a small-town guy who dreams of launching his own affordable airline service. But he faces many challenges before he becomes successful.

Image: @actorsuriya Instagram

