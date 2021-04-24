Is 'The Fourth Kind' Based On A True Story? Know Details About Science-fiction Thriller

The Fourth Kind is a science-fiction psychological thriller starring Corey Johnson and Milla Jovovich. The film released on October 24, 2009. For the people wondering is The Fourth Kind based on a true story, here's everything you need to know.

Is The Fourth Kind based on a true story?

The Fourth Kind is a pseudodocumentary that re-enacts the true events that happened in a small town of Alaska. The film's story revolves around the incident that occurred in 2005 in which some native men traveling from the smaller villages suddenly went missing. The FBI looked into about twenty cases through which they came to the conclusion that alcohol and frigid temperatures were the reasons for death. However, nine bodies were never found, the film is based on those disappearances and frames it as alien abduction to create a story that somehow fits the form of documentary realism.

Image Credits: Still from the trailer

The Fourth Kind plot

The film revolves around an incident in which a psychologist named Abigail Emily Tyler tries to find the reason for the death of her beloved husband in Nome, Alaska. She decides to proceed with clients that have insomnia and amnesia after seeing a white owl. When she uses hypnosis with two clients, they get nervous and have breakdowns. The film reveals terrified accounts of multiple witnesses that share disturbing details which are investigated throughout the film. When Abigail finds that she had also seen the owl, she pushes herself to the edge with tragic consequences.

The Fourth Kind cast and crew

The Fourth Kind is directed and written by Olatunde Osunsanmi. Actors like Milla Jovovich, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Corey Johnson Enzo Clenti, Eric Loren Raphael Coleman, Daphne Alexander, Alisha Seaton, Tyne Rafeli, and Paul Stefanov are a part of the cast of the film. The film is produced by Paul Brooks, Joe Carnahan, Michelo Greco, and Guy Danella. Lorenzo Senatore did the cinematography of the movie whereas Atli Orvarsson did the composition of the music. Paul Covington did the editing of the film whereas Alexei Karaghiaur and Axel Nicolet did the set-up design of the movie.

Promo Image Source: Still from the trailer

