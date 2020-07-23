Is The Legend Of Korra Coming To Netflix? Here Is The Fate Of The Iconic Show

Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra has been a fan favourite since its arrival on the television network in 2012. Apart from its impressive storyline and animation, the series made waves in 2014 as towards its end it showed the female protagonists Korra and Asami walking together into a portal of glowing, golden light. The series creators soon confirmed that Korra and Asami were indeed a couple.

This revolutionary decision by the show’s creators marked an early step towards increased LGBTQ+ representation in all-ages programming. Recently there have been speculations that six years after its end on Nickelodeon, The Legend of Korra might be coming on Netflix. Find out, “Is The Legend of Korra coming to Netflix?"

Is The Legend of Korra coming to Netflix?

The Legend of Korra which initially started as a twelve-episode mini-series on Nickelodeon went on to become one of the most iconic series on the American Television Channel. On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Netflix announced on its Twitter handle that, The Legend of Korra, which is the sequel series to beloved Nickelodeon cartoon Avatar: The Last Airbender, will be released on the streaming platform soon. In its tweet, the streaming company mentioned August 14, 2020, as the release date.

The Legend of Korra on Netflix: The Plot

All the three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender arrived on Netflix on May 15, 2020. As soon as the series arrived on the platform, the Avatar fandom underwent a renaissance, and their passion for the series was reignited. The story of The Legend of Korra takes place 70 years after the final events of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

It follows Korra, who is the titular character and a teenage bender from the Southern Water Tribe. Korra is also the next Avatar. As one would expect the lead character in the series to be, Korra is bold, brash, and filled to the brim with confidence. The protagonist Korra travels to Republic City which is a bustling 1920s-Esque metropolis, where people from all four nations come together. This where Korra begins training with master Tenzin joins a pro-bending team alongside a pair of brothers.

Where to watch The Legend of Korra?

Fans will soon be able to watch The Legend of Korra on Netflix, starting from August 14, 2020. The sequel series of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be available on the platform three months after the original arrived on the platform. Apart from The Legend of Korra, Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2, Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Mad Max (1979), Mr Deeds, My Perfect Landing: Season 1 and several other films and series are expected to come on Netflix in August 2020.

