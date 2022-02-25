Is 'Vikings: Valhalla' A Sequel To 'Vikings'? How Are Fans Reacting To Netflix Series?

Netflix's new show Vikings: Valhalla started streaming on the platform on Friday and is a sequel to the popular historical drama Vikings that was on the air from 2013 to 2020. The new show will take place 100 years after the events of the original series and will tell the tales of some of the best-known Norsemen in history. Take a look at how fans are reacting to Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla.

Is Vikings: Valhalla a sequel to Vikings?

Vikings: Valhalla is intended to be a sequel to the show Vikings that was on the air from 2013 to 2020. The show is Set 100 years after the Vikings and opens up to a tense situation as tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and at the same time, Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and Pagan beliefs.

The show focuses on Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Freydís Eiríksdóttir) and Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter) as they begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory. Vikings: Valhalla shows the end of the Viking Age, which will be marked by the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066.

Vikings: Valhalla Twitter review

All the 8 episodes of Vikings: Valhalla were released on Netflix on February 25. Several netizens took to Twitter and left their reaction to the new show and called it a must-watch for all Vikings fans. One user wrote, "Vikings: Valhalla is a WILD ride! It’s super fast-paced and packed with awesome fight sequences. Great characters. Solid story. A must watch for Vikings fans, and perfectly accessible to newcomers. @NetflixValhalla #VikingsValhalla."

Another user wrote, "So... #Vikings is back (on@netflix)... sort off. I'm very excited but nervous. The opening theme song doesn't have the grounding, gutteral depth of "if I had a heart" by @feverray but fingers crossed for the rest of the show. #VikingsValhalla." Take a look at some other Twitter reviews of Vikings: Valhalla.

