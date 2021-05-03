Last Updated:

Is Vincenzo Season 2 On The Cards?; Fans Are Ready To "petition" For The Same

Vincenzo Season 2 demand seems to be increasing with every passing minute. But is there scope for a season 2 for this global hit Korean drama?

Will Vincenzo return as the suave lawyer and enthrall fans once again? The K-drama recently concluded its Season 1. The show has turned out to be a massive hit in South Korea. This success even led to it being streamed on Netflix Korea and internationally. Considering its ever-increasing international fanbase and its engaging plot will Vincenzo Season 2 release? Find out below.

Will Vincenzo Season 2 release?

K-dramas have gained quite a humungous fanbase across the globe. Streaming platforms have helped, these dramas to connect with an international audience, and present never-before seen and heard storylines with them. Recently, K-drama fans witnessed the magic of K-drama, Vincenzo. The show premiered on Netflix in 2021.

Vincenzo revolves around an Italian mafia lawyer who returns to South Korea as he was betrayed by the mafia organization he was working for him. At a young age, Park Joo-hyung gets adopted by Italian maifa, Don Fabio. He soon calls Italy his new home and becomes a lawyer and consigliere to Don Fabio. Fabio names him, Vincenzo Cassano. But after the Don’s death, his biological son, Paolo tries to kill Vincenzo.

Hence, Vincenzo escapes to South Korea since he is aware that Don Fabio had a huge stash of gold stacked in his native country. But retrieving this gold and living a life of luxury with it is a distant dream for Vincenzo since, the building this gold was stored in is now under the illegal possession of Babel Group. Thus, Vincenzo Season 1 focuses on the lawyer’s efforts to retrieve this gold from Babel Group.

Vincenzo episode 20 has already released on Netflix. But since the episode released, fans are eagerly awaiting when Season 2 of the hit show might release. But Vincenzo Season 2 might never happen. According to HITC’s report, many Korean dramas that span for more 16-17 episodes are not meant to be renewed. Since Vincenzo had 20 episodes, the chances of it being renewed are less.

However, Vincenzo might become an exceptional case. Since, the show is streamed on Netflix, and owing to the show’s international popularity it might get selected for a second season. Moreover, if Vincenzo Season 1 ended on a cliff-hanger this might increase the probability of a second season. Till then take a look at these fan reactions to this popular K-drama on Twitter.

