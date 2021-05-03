Is Vincenzo Season 2 On The Cards?; Fans Are Ready To "petition" For The Same

Will Vincenzo return as the suave lawyer and enthrall fans once again? The K-drama recently concluded its Season 1. The show has turned out to be a massive hit in South Korea. This success even led to it being streamed on Netflix Korea and internationally. Considering its ever-increasing international fanbase and its engaging plot will Vincenzo Season 2 release? Find out below.

Will Vincenzo Season 2 release?

K-dramas have gained quite a humungous fanbase across the globe. Streaming platforms have helped, these dramas to connect with an international audience, and present never-before seen and heard storylines with them. Recently, K-drama fans witnessed the magic of K-drama, Vincenzo. The show premiered on Netflix in 2021.

Vincenzo revolves around an Italian mafia lawyer who returns to South Korea as he was betrayed by the mafia organization he was working for him. At a young age, Park Joo-hyung gets adopted by Italian maifa, Don Fabio. He soon calls Italy his new home and becomes a lawyer and consigliere to Don Fabio. Fabio names him, Vincenzo Cassano. But after the Don’s death, his biological son, Paolo tries to kill Vincenzo.

Hence, Vincenzo escapes to South Korea since he is aware that Don Fabio had a huge stash of gold stacked in his native country. But retrieving this gold and living a life of luxury with it is a distant dream for Vincenzo since, the building this gold was stored in is now under the illegal possession of Babel Group. Thus, Vincenzo Season 1 focuses on the lawyer’s efforts to retrieve this gold from Babel Group.

Vincenzo episode 20 has already released on Netflix. But since the episode released, fans are eagerly awaiting when Season 2 of the hit show might release. But Vincenzo Season 2 might never happen. According to HITC’s report, many Korean dramas that span for more 16-17 episodes are not meant to be renewed. Since Vincenzo had 20 episodes, the chances of it being renewed are less.

However, Vincenzo might become an exceptional case. Since, the show is streamed on Netflix, and owing to the show’s international popularity it might get selected for a second season. Moreover, if Vincenzo Season 1 ended on a cliff-hanger this might increase the probability of a second season. Till then take a look at these fan reactions to this popular K-drama on Twitter.

Chayoung love him but never tried to tie him or change him cause she understand him and accepted the way he is. A character which was shown selfish in the beginning turned so selfless for her love. The real progress. She deserves appreciationðŸ¥ºðŸ‘#Vincenzo #VincenzoEp20 pic.twitter.com/UtaJyVsMGD — bloom (@Starwings45) May 2, 2021

#Vincenzo's final episode scored an average nationwide rating of 14.6% and a peak of 16.2%, making it the 6th-highest rated drama of tvN ðŸ¥³



Well-deserved, our Cassano Geumga family! â¤ï¸ðŸ‘ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/mOVszmq5uK — kdrama's diary (@kdramasdiary) May 3, 2021

VINCENZO HAS OFFICIALLY ENDED. I'M CRYING HUHU I'M GONNA MISS YOU ALL. ðŸ˜­



INDEED ONE OF THE BEST KDRAMA THIS YEAR. SEASON 2, PLEASEEEE!#Vincenzo #VincenzoEp20 pic.twitter.com/7MYmo4KxMy — Paolaaaa (@paolagc_jk) May 2, 2021

Image Credit: A still from Vincenzo Season one