Ishaan Khatter Teases More Scenes From 'A Suitable Boy', Reveals Release Date

Ishaan Khatter recently treated his fans with yet another still from his upcoming miniseries A Suitable Boy, starring Tabu. He took to his Instagram and shared a new post. In the still, Ishaan can be seen with his co-stars Geeta Agarwal and Yusuf. Take a look at the post below.

In the post, A Suitable Boy's cast - Ishaan Khatter, Geeta Agarwal and Yusuf are seen covered in colours, seems like it must be a Holi sequence from the show. In A Suitable Boy, while Geeta plays Ishaan's mother on mother in the series, Yusuf is seen as his nephew. Ishaan also revealed the release date in the caption. He wrote: "#ASuitableBoy starting this Sunday on BBC One at 9pm BST ðŸ¦œ Maan, Mrs. Mahesh Kapoor (played by Geeta Agarwal ji) and Bhaskar (played by the adorable Yusuf)".

Fan pour love

The slow revelation of stills from A Suitable Boy has made the fans go gaga over Ishaan Khatter's looks. They are excited to watch Ishaan sharing screen space with Tabu. A user said, "I remember reading this part in the book! It’s so awesome to see something you read to physically come alive ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©". "I'm suuuuppperrr excited!! Lots's of love and best wishes to you!!â¤ï¸keep shining!!" wrote another fan. Ishaan Khatter's mother also commented on his post saying, "Lovely pic.. All the best darling son mine.. All my duaas blessings and heartfelt best wishes.. I'm very excited. You make my heart swell with pride". Check out some more comments on his post -

Image Source: Ishaan Khattar's Instagram

Recently, yet another still went viral on social media. The image from A Suitable Boy shows Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala dressed in traditionals. Here, the Dhadak actor can be seen donning a cream sherwani with a pale blue and gold-rimmed safa. On the other side, Tanya Maniktala stunned in a bright purple and white-bordered sari. She is also seen wearing heavy jewellery and has gajra in her hair. Check out the picture here.

About the series

A Suitable Boy's cast includes Tanya Maniktala, Mikhail Sen, Danesh Razv, Ishaan Khatter and Tabu in the leading roles. It will also feature Ram Kapoor and Sharvari Deshpande in prominent roles. The upcoming series drama is an adaptation of a book of the same name, which is authored by Vikram Seth. The story flow will chart the fortunes of four large families and explore India and its rich culture at a crucial point in its history. It is helmed by Mira Nair.

