'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Repeat Telecast Time: Know All Details Here

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 was one of the most anticipated sequels to a highly successful soap opera. This romantic thriller series has Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishta in the lead roles making up for an epic love triangle with sprinkles of suspense. Since not many can adhere to the broadcasting schedule of the series every day, here are some other ways in which you can watch the show.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 repeat telecast time

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 typically broadcasts at 7 PM from Monday to Friday for a duration of 20-25 minutes. For many, this time is not suitable since it's when office goers typically leave for their homes from their workstations. Fortunately, the repeat telecast of the show is aired at 7 AM and 11 AM from Monday to Friday on Colors TV. The other option is to catch this show on Voot, an online platform where all the previous episodes along with the ongoing ones are available.

With the Voot app, one can watch the series anytime anywhere without a worry. Today, thanks to the invention of OTT, viewers can even skip and skim through any episode they like and need not go through the cumbersome practices of recording the episodes for future occasions. The same goes for any other serial they're used to seeing as the renowned platform is equipped with a host of different shows that are available on Colors TV, both the old and new ones.

About Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 (Trans - I Can Die in Love) revolves around a physiotherapist named Riddhima who can't wait to get engaged with her fiance Kabir and is madly in love with him. But Kabir, who's a cop and prioritises his duty before love, makes Riddhima his pawn to get to his archnemeses Vansh Rai Singhania instead. Vansh is introduced as a business tycoon who runs illegal businesses throughout Southeast Asia but later in the season, is revealed to have more to him than what meets the eye.

To get to him, Riddhima gets close to the family by posing as Vansh's sister's physiotherapist. After being caught red-handed in a series of circumstances, Vansh asks Riddhima to marry him in order to prove her innocence. She definitely doesn't want to take this plunge but her innocence gets her far more involved in the situation to exit now. As a result, Riddhima has no option but to marry Vansh after Kabir convinces her to.