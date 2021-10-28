Israel Envoy Hopes To Bring 'Fauda' Actors To India After TV Series' Growing Popularity

The Israeli show Fauda since its release in 2015 has gained a huge fan following across the globe. The series is created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff drawing on their experiences in the Israel Defense Forces. Israel's new Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, reacted to the show's popularity in India and said that he would try to bring one of the lead actors to the country.

Israel's Ambassador to India reacts to 'Fauda's' popularity in India

As per ANI, Israel's new Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, said that he was surprised to see the Israeli show Fauda's popularity in India. Gilon said, "Happy & surprised to see how popular 'Fauda' is in India. Hopefully, we will be able to bring one of the main actors to the show here. We are still working on it."

Happy & surprised to see how popular 'Fauda' is in India. Hopefully we will be able to bring one of the main actors of the show here. We are still working on it: Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon on Israeli TV series 'Fauda' pic.twitter.com/JfiMdCtKMC — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

As per Variety, Fauda follows a close-knit unit of the commando unit of the Israel army whose soldiers are trained in the language, dress and mannerisms of Palestinians, and whose undercover work is hailed in Israel for scuppering terror attacks and guiding military operations. The series was created by Avi Issacharoff, a journalist and Arab affairs specialist, and actor Lior Raz, and directed by Assaf Bernstein. The show broke barriers in Israel by giving its Arab characters equal screen time and equally complex backstories as its Jewish characters.

The show first premiered in 2015 and was picked by streaming giant Netflix in 2016. The second season premiered on December 31, 2017. The third season takes place in the Gaza Strip and was aired in 2019 and 2020. It was recently announced that the show would be returning for season four.

In addition to Lior Raz, the show also stars Hisham Sulliman, Shadi Mar'i, Laëtitia Eïdo, Itzik Cohen and Netta Garti. Season four of the show was announced back in September 2020 and no other updates have been given by the makers yet. In 2016, the show received six awards at the Israeli Academy Awards and was named one of the best international shows by the New York Times in 2017. The series also has a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Image: Instagram/@faudaofficialtv