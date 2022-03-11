'Jalsa' Director Opens Up On Bringing Vidya Balan And Shefali Together; 'I Was Too Greedy'

Actor Vidya Balan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Jalsa alongside Shefali Shah. Just a week ahead of the film's release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the drama flick. Now, in a recent interaction, the director Suresh Triveni opened up on casting two phenomenal talents together in Jalsa. The filmmaker reveals that the idea was originated from his 'greed' to achieve brilliancy.

Triveni who has previously worked with Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu, said that he had been following Shefali Shah's work for quite a look time. The director thought it will be a great move to cast the two of them together in a project. He shared, “I like making films because I get an opportunity to work with brilliant actors. Vidya, after working on Tumhari Sulu, I knew that working with her, you are spoilt, and you want to go back to her with another film. So that was one single motive. The second was after I watched Delhi Crime, and of course, I've been following Shefali’s work for some time. I was just too greedy and then I thought, this idea came that, what if I bring these two together?”

It was in the month of August 2021, when Vidya Balan took to social media to announce that she is excited to reunite with her Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni. Apart from Vidya and Shefali, the forthcoming movie also stars Rohini Hattangadi, Gurpal Singh and Iqbal Khan in pivotal roles. The news was shared alongside an announcement motion poster that featured a short time-lapse video of the city of lights, Mumbai. While making the announcement, Vidya wrote, “Beyond excited to reunite with #SureshTriveni and to team-up with the brilliant @shefalishahofficial to create something special! 2022 mein #Jalsa hoga! #JalsaBegins Filming.”

In the trailer of the film, Vidya Balan appears to be playing the role of a fierce journalist, who goes to extremes to uncover the story of a seemingly murdered girl. When her path crosses with the victim's mother, a dark mystery of lies sets to unveil. Jalsa is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from March 18, 2022 onwards.