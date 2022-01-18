James Gunn Reacts To Hilarious 'Peacemaker' And 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Comparison; See

James Gunn currently has his hands full with DC's Peacemaker and MCU's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. While Peacemaker premiered on January 13, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently under production and will be released in 2023. Gunn is quite active on social media and often replies to fans and reacts to memes shared by netizens. This time around, the filmmaker reacted to a funny meme comparing both his projects Peacemaker and Guardians Of The Galaxy.

James Gunn reacts to his looks from Peacemaker and Guardians Of The Galaxy

James Gunn, who's quite active on Twitter, reacted to a tweet and shared his own funny twist. The tweet contained two photos, one from his recent show Peacemaker and the other from his MCU movie Guardians Of The Galaxy. One photo featured John Cena's Peacemaker sitting alongside his sidekick Eagle and the other featured Dave Bautista's Drax along with Rocket Racoon. The comparison caught Gunn's attention, and he immediately retweeted it, and wrote, "I like people and animals sitting in rubble what can I say?"

I like people and animals sitting in rubble what can I say? #Peacemaker https://t.co/rm4gn53soO — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2022

More about Peacemaker

Peacemaker is the first-ever TV series in DC Extended Universe and serves as the spin-off of the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad and focuses on John Cena's character. The first three episodes of the show were released on January 13, on HBO Max. The rest of the series will be released weekly through February 17. Set after the events of The Suicide Squad, the series explores the origins of a Peacemaker who believes in achieving peace at any cost. The show also stars Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

More about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The cast of GOTG kickstarted the shoot of the movie in November last year and shared pictures from the first day of the sets. Sharing the picture Gunn wrote, "It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #GotGVol3."

The movie stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone with Will Poulter joining the cast as Adam Warlock. The movie is scheduled to release on May 5, 2023.

Image: Instagram/@jamesgunn