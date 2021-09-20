James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' Spinoff Series 'Peacemaker' First Look Out; Watch

The first footage of 'Peacemaker', a spinoff series of 'The Suicide Squad' directed by James Gunn, has been revealed in the new ad of HBO Max on Monday. The upcoming series stars actor and former wrestler John Cena in the titular role.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the brief look of the TV show was shown in a new trailer of the streamer’s upcoming programming that aired during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards last night. As can be seen in the footage, Cena's character is sitting at a diner along with other cast members. He can be seen shooting a variety of guns in a jungle.

The new footage from 'And Just Like That...' an upcoming sequel series of Sex and the City was also included in the trailer. Even fresh looks of the upcoming seasons of Insecure, Euphoria, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Mindy Kaling's 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' were also revealed.

However, in the rundown, HBO Max missed showing the first look of its most anticipated series,' House of the Dragon: The Game of Thrones Prequel.'

Watch here:

About Peacemaker

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad introduced a plethora of supervillains, most of whom were killed off in its opening scene. However, by the end of the film, Peacemaker was shown to be alive. The new TV show titled Peacemaker will reveal the origin of the supervillain. The actual footage from the show has been kept under wraps, only a few images of Peacemaker have been released to keep fans anticipated for the show.

The DC's series consists of eight episodes, five of which James Gunn has directed. Gunn has reportedly said he would be happy to do a season 2 if the show becomes successful. The show is slated to release in January 2022.

John Cena as Peacemaker

John Cena will be seen reprising his role as Christopher Smith a.k.a Peacemaker. He essays a pacifist diplomat and the son of a Nazi death camp commandant. As the founder of Pax Institute, he will be seen as a merciless and patriotic mercenary who fights dictators and warlords to achieve peace at any cost. He will be joined by co-stars Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Robert Patrick, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Freddie Stroma in the show.



