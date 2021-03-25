Jason Bateman Promises 'Ozark' Season 4 Release To Be 'quicker Than Planned'

American crime drama Ozark made a lot of noise on social media when it released. The third season of this show was released last year and fans have been waiting for an update on Ozark season 4. The coronavirus pandemic affected the shooting of this show as well just like many others. Jason Bateman, who plays the male lead in Ozark, has revealed a promising update on the upcoming season o this show.

Jason Bateman on Ozark season 4

According to a report by Express.co.uk, Jason Bateman has said that Ozark’s season 4 will release quicker than they had planned. The reason behind this, he explained, was the roll-out of the COVID vaccine. He elaborated further by saying that the President Of The United States of America, Joe Biden’s administration helped in the faster roll-out of the vaccines which would not have been possible by the previous administration. The showrunner of Ozark, Chris Mundy, also elaborated that the fourth and the final season will consist of 14 episodes and will be divided into two parts containing seven episodes each.

Ozark on Netflix

The plot of this show revolves around Martin Byrde, a financial advisor who is laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel. But this money-laundering scheme goes wrong and Martin tried to offer a solution for it. He suggests that a bigger money-laundering scheme should be started in the area around the Lake Of Ozark. Martin also relocates his family to Missouri for this purpose. But as soon as they begin to settle down and start their operations, they get into the crosshair of the local criminals who make their lives more difficult than it already is. Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams hare the creators of the show. Ozark cast includes Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Julia Garner and Jason Butler Harner among others.

Ozark has been appreciated by the critics and audience alike. It was nominated for the Emmy Award in the Outstanding Drama Series category and Bateman won in the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series category. Bateman was also nominated for two Golden Globes in the Best Actor – Television Series Drama category. The show is available for streaming on Netflix.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Ozark trailer