Jim Broadbent And Jack Davenport Join Sets Of 'Call My Agent' UK Remake

English actors Jim Broadbent and Jack Davenport have joined the cast of the upcoming British show, Call My Agent! In the last few weeks, a lot of speculation and rumours have surrounded the news of a UK remake of the French series, Call My Agent! (Dix Pour Cent in France). Although the makers kept the plot and cast details under wraps for a while, casting for the UK remake of the Netflix hit show has been unveiled before the series goes on floors this month.

The original French series, Dix Pour Cent, follows the staff at a fictional Parisian talent agency called ASK as they attempt to pacify their demanding clients while navigating their own chaotic personal lives and also trying to keep the company afloat. Though the fourth season of the original series, Dix Pour Cent aka Call My Agent! was expected to be the final season, a fifth series and spin-off film was confirmed by the makers earlier this year.

The reviews for the original Call My Agent! have been generally positive which is why the show has already been remade as a Turkish series and will now be adapted in the UK as well.

Call My Agent! Cast

Harry Potter actor Jim Broadbent and Pirates of the Caribbean star Jack Davenport have reportedly signed on to appear in the show. Jack Davenport will play Jonathan, a character based on agent Mathias Barneville, and will be a lead character. Jim Broadbent will join the supporting cast for the show.

Written and directed by John Morton, the Call My Agent! cast will feature other actors like Lydia Leonard, Hiftu Quasem, Harry Trevaldwyn, Maggie Steed and Prasanna Puwanarajah according to Deadline. Lydia Leonard is set to take up the role of Alexa, loosely based on the character of hard-nosed agent Andréa Martel, played by Camille Cottin in the original. Actors Fola Evans-Akingbola, Rebecca Humphries, Tim McInnerny and Eleanor Arnaud will also appear as supporting characters in the series.

More about the Call My Agent! remake

The original Call My Agent! became a huge hit after it began streaming on Netflix. According to PTI, the new adaptation will reportedly "retain the essence" of the original show which was the focus on the employees of the talent agency. The remake will also, however, have many British touches in it and will also introduce some new storylines. The British version, which is expected to start filming in Central London in the coming days, is backed by Bron Studios and Headline Pictures.

Image: Shutterstock

