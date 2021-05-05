John Mulaney Announces Set Of 5 Consecutive Comedy Shows For The First Time Post-rehab

Comedian John Mulaney, is all set to make a comeback with a whole new set of comedy shows for the first time since his return from rehab. The comedian has had a complicated relationship with substance abuse, so to say. In an interview with Esquire Magazine in 2019, Mulaney spoke about his issues with substance abuse and explained how he started drinking because it helped him through his struggle with social anxiety. He also spoke about how he didn't like marijuana but tried cocaine and "loved it", eventually getting addicted.

According to People Magazine, the comedian quit both cocaine and alcohol without using a treatment program at the age of 23. However, in 2020 the comedian revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that his mental health was struggling and that he "needed a job". Page Six then confirmed that the comedian was reportedly in rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse. John Mulaney's rehab stint was completed after a 60-day program in Feb 2021. However, according to Vulture, he still required care at an outpatient sober facility.

The Aftermath of John Mulaney's rehab stint

According to Page Six, even after having completed the 60-day rehab program, John Mulaney was still not ready to return to work. However, the comedian must have been recovering well at the outpatient sober care facility, as he recently announced a big project. Not much is known about the details of his treatment, however, fans expect the treatment to have gone well as the comedian seems ready to get back on his feet and work. On May 4, 2021, UpRoxx reported John Mulaney's announcement of five back-to-back standup shows. John Mulaney at City Winery in NYC is set to perform from May 10-14, according to the report. John Mulaney's From Scratch, which is a set of five comedy shows, were sold out within a day of tickets going on sale.

More about John Mulaney's From Scratch

John Mulaney's From Scratch, will be a set of five consecutive comedy shows, taking place from May 10, 2021 to May 14, 2021 at the City Winery in New York City. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the show will be sensitive to the current COVID-19 pandemic and will have safety norms and precautions in check. The show will apparently also require either "fully vaccinated guests" or "guests who have received a negative Covid test within 72 hours prior to this event". The show will also apparently have all cellphones banned from usage.

Image - John Mulaney's Instagram