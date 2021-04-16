John Stamos Reacts To Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Not Making Appearance On 'Fuller House'

John Stamos is one of the most popular Hollywood actors. He became a household name with his role of Jesse on the popular sitcom Full House and its sequel Fuller House. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen played the role of Michelle Tanner in the Full House cast. The show ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995 with its sequel Fuller House premiering in 2016. A lot of fans were curious to know why the twin sisters did not make an appearance in the Fuller House cast. In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, John Stamos shared his thoughts about the twin sisters not appearing in the sequel series. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

John Stamos talks about Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

During the 57-year-old actor’s appearance, he was asked by a fan if he was surprised when Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen opted not to make a cameo in the Fuller House cast. The host Andy Cohen also asked him "Were you surprised that the Olsens never made an appearance on the show, or you knew when they said, 'We're not doing it,' that they weren't doing it?" Responding to this John Stamos said, “Yeah, that was pretty much it. I mean, you know, we were disappointed, but we understood. I remember Lori (Loughlin) saying to me, 'They won two or three CFDA (Fashion) Awards.' That's like winning two or three Oscars. If you won three Oscars, would you come back and do this? I was like, 'Eh, maybe not.'"

Full House and Fuller House

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen rose to fame as child actors on Full House by playing Michelle Tanner. The duo has been lately focusing on their careers as fashion designers only. The American sitcom was created by Jeff Franklin for ABC. The original show followed the life of widowed father Danny Tanner who enlists his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis and best friend Joey Gladstone to help raise his three daughters. The show returned with a sequel Fuller House in 2016 and ran for a total of five seasons. Fuller House cast included several talented actors like Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Michael Campion among others. Various actors reprised their roles in the series. The fifth and final season of Fuller House concluded last year.

Image Credits: John Stamos Instagram