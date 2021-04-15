John Stamos Reveals Why He Was Heartbroken After Shooting His Cameo On 'FRIENDS'

FRIENDS is one of the most popular sitcoms in television history and the six actors who portrayed the lead cast in the show have immortalized their characters. Other than Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, there were many other well-known actors who appeared on the series over the years and made a mark for themselves on the show. Hollywood actor John Stamos also had a cameo in the much-loved series but was disappointed and heartbroken after performing it and here is everything you need to know about the incident.

John Stamos reveals why he was heartbroken after Friends cameo

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Full House star John Stamos revealed that he was left disappointed after his cameo on FRIENDS. John Stamos appeared as a potential sperm donor for Chandler Bing and Monica Geller's characters in season nine of the series. He further stated that his show Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995 was a success, because of which he was offered a cameo on FRIENDS.

John said that he was instructed before filming that after he enters, he should hold for applause, as the show used to be shot in front of a live audience, take his moment and then move on with his dialogue. Stamos also added how Matthew Perry, the actor who portrayed Chandler said to him that the audiences would be thrilled to have him on the show. The reason why he was left heartbroken was that he was met with silence on his entry with no applause and he continued with his scene anyway. The Born to Ride actor concluded by saying that he was sort of heartbroken because everybody was waiting for the people to clap in the audience but they did not.

FRIENDS reunion episode

According to a report by Bazaar, the filming for the special reunion episode began on April 5 and was wrapped up on April 11, 2021. All six leads would executive produce the special reunion episode. It will have The Late Late Show writer Ben Winston at its helm and other EPs include Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane, Emma Conway, and James Longman. The main cast will reunite, revisit the set, have surprises, and share behind-the-scenes footage, but they won't be portraying their original characters. They will simply be appearing as themselves.

