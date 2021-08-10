'John Wick 4' Brings On Clancy Brown Aka Mr Krabs From 'Spongebob Squarepants'

Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4 has made a new addition to its cast. According to a report by Deadline, Clancy Brown has joined the cast for the fourth instalment of the neo-noir action thriller film franchise. Read on for more information about the cast of John Wick 4 and more -

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to release on May 27, 2022.

Clancy Brown joins John Wick 4

According to the aforementioned report, Lionsgate has brought on Clancy Brown to star in the upcoming film, John Wick: Chapter 4. Director Chad Stahelski while talking about the decision, explained how it was an "honour." He excitedly revealed:

I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since I can remember. To have him be a part of this project is an honor. He will make a perfect addition to the World of John Wick!

The John Wick 4 cast consists of Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson and Lance Reddick. Just last month, Deadline had announced that John Wick alum, Ian McShane would be returning for the fourth instalment, reprising his role as Winston. John Wick: Chapter 4 is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

John Wick4 will be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski and executive produced by Keanu Reeves and Louise Rosner. According to reports, production for the upcoming is already underway in France, Germany, and Japan. Reports also suggest that, unlike the previous films which primarily take place in New York City, the upcoming John Wick 4 will be going international.

Clancy Brown, who has voiced the character of Mr Krabs on SpongeBob SquarePants since 1999, will next be seen Showtime's revival of Dexter, titled Dexter: New Blood which is slated to release on November 7. Brown will also appear in the film, Last Looks opposite Morena Baccarin, Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam which is currently in post-production.

John Wick 5?

Back in August 2020, Deadline had reported that Lionsgate was set to begin filming John Wick 5 right after the 4th film wrapped up with the report stating that production was "aiming to film consecutively next year." However, according to a report by Collider from March 2021, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent issues caused, filming back to back will no longer be possible. However, since an announcement cancelling John Wick 5 was not made, it is most likely still happening but with a delay.

IMAGE - AP

