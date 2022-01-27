'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' US Release Date Announced; Film To Arrive In America In March

After the buzz that Jujutsu Kaisen created among fans in the United States, viewers are eager to watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which is currently doing wonders at the box office in Japan. The movie is a prequel to the popular award-winning anime Jujutsu Kaisen that premiered in late December, around Christmas, in Japan. The movie came out to be one of the 50 biggest releases in Japan of all time.

As per a report by Polygon, the film has earned approx 9.3 billion yen (close to $81.8 million). While the film is becoming fans favourite, its makers are now all set to bring it to the theatres of the United States of America and Canada. On January 25, Crunchyroll, the anime streaming platform, confirmed that the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will premiere in the US and Canada cinemas in the month of March.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 release date United States

The anime streaming giant Crunchyroll recently announced the film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will soon arrive in the theatres of North America. The movie's release date is March 18. Its tickets sale will begin on February 25, 2022. The movie is set to screen in over 1,500 cinemas across the US, including IMAX theatres.

As per the anime streaming giant, the film will soon make its way to several other parts of the world. They are the UK, Australia, Latin America, Ireland, Germany, French-speaking Africa and more. However, the release dates of the film in these regions has not been revealed yet.

Details about Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is animated by Japanese studio MAPPA and distributed by TOHO. It is based on a prequel manga of the same name that was published by Viz Media in January 2021. Earlier this month, Crunchyroll reported the film became the 50th highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan.

The film follows the life of Yuta Okkotsu, who is haunted by the curse of his childhood best friend Rica after her death from an accident. Therefore, Yuta gets himself enrolled in Jujutsu High to learn how to resolve the curse. He also meets Jujutsu Kaisen characters including Maki Zenin, Gojo Satoru, Toge Inumaki and Panda.

Image: Instagram/@jujutsukaisen