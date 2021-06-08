K-dramas In India: 5 Reasons Why You Should Jump On Hallyu Right Now

K-dramas have recently gained popularity in India during the pandemic. With the music from the Korean industry taking over the world, the fans have also developed an interest in the shows of the industry. Oscar-winning movies like Parasite have spiked the growth of K-dramas in India. In addition, to cater to a large audience, the Korean Entertainment industry has also dubbed the dramas into various languages. Among countless reasons to watch K-dramas, have a look at 5 reasons why you should take some time out to enjoy it.

5 reasons to watch K-dramas

Intricate detailed plots or storyline

The interesting part about K-dramas is the diversity in the storyline. The complexity of the characters and how they tangle with the stories are portrayed in a manner that the audience gets a "feel good" feeling while watching it. For example, Boys Over Flowers, one of the most popular K-dramas revolves around a working-class girl who ends up in a school filled with rich boys. The puppy love story explores friendships, love triangles, heartbreaks and a gripping tale. Boys over flowers cast include Lee Min-ho, Ku Hye-sun, Kim Hyun-Joong, Kim Bum, Kim Joon and Kim So-Eun. The ensemble cast has managed to keep the audience hooked to the drama.

Not only this, but K-dramas also explore melodramas, historical, fantasy, sci-fi, action, rom-com, and suspense genre. There have been stories like an alien coming to earth during the Joseon dynasty and 400 years later would fall in love with the celebrity. (My Love From The Star). Another one includes an ordinary woman who has an extraordinary ability to “seeing” smells works and how she decides to help the detective solve cases (A Girl Who See Smell). Although the story appears to be weird on paper, the drama manages to keep you as engaged.

Likable characters

K-dramas have managed to connect with the audience because of such likeable characters. Shows like Descendants of the Sun, Crash Landing On You, It's Okay Not To Be Okay, etc consists of characters that create a connection with the audience. For example, Song Joong-ki as Captain Yoo Si-jin in Descendants of the Sun would do anything to protect his people and also defend his country and men's honour. Throughout the series, he has shown his soft side when it came to helping his people. He even fought with the higher-ups and ended up falling in love. Such characters push the audience to relate with them in a certain situation and prompt questions like, "What would I do if I was in their place?".

Feel good romance story

The romantic K-dramas are very different from the usual stories that we watch. There are moments that will make you feel different emotions at once. Talking about such shows, 28-year-old Riya Sarkar from Kolkata who enjoys watching romantic K-dramas, says, "Unlike other shows, you will buy when they show that the girl is unaware of the boy’s feelings. They make it look that subtle and beautiful! Also, I appreciate how they portray the romance without making it look vulgar." K-dramas like Crash Landing You will hit the right spot.

Cast members' influence fashion and culture

While Indians were used to watching Hollywood and Hindi series, K-dramas bring a new fresh wave of their culture. The series bridges a gap between worldwide audiences, it shows the class divides, politics, power dynamics, work culture, frustration towards love and many more. Along with this, the cast members bring in their fashion with the character giving new ideas to the industry.

Soundtrack and cinematography - a cherry on the top

The OST and background soundtrack has an effect on the audience. Although, it is hard to understand the language but the melody surely hits the right chords. Cinematography plays the biggest role in K-drama. If there is a scene where the character isn't speaking a word, the location and the background will add sense to it.

