Kat Dennings Opens Up About Her MCU Character Darcy Lewis' Growth From Thor To WandaVision

Kat Dennings talks about Darcy's incredible character growth

Darcy Lewis was first seen in the 2011 film Thor, where she was still an intern for astrophysicist Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). During one of their investigations for a wormhole, they meet Thor (Chris Hemsworth) who is newly exiled to Earth. Many Marvel fans seemed to have been unaccepting of Lewis in her initial run, often calling her character awkward and unnecessary. However, the opinions seemed to have turned 180 degrees after her recent appearance in WandaVision. Fans have definitely picked up on how far her character has come as she has become visibly more confident and comfortable without having abandoned her silly gimmicks.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Kat Dennings described her 2011 character as a "cute, clueless little puppy" somewhat like Scooby-Doo who was always three steps behind at what was going. She further elaborated that her character in Thor was used more as a comic relief, which is why the fans couldn't really see a lot of her. She said that she's glad to see her character take charge in WandaVision.

In her recent interview with TV Line, Dennings said that she's grateful to the writers for giving her a rich backstory and to make her much more like a boss-lady in her latest appearance. "It's really fun to see that influence Jane Foster had on her actually becoming an astrophysicist. She's the same girl, but now she has a bunch of degrees and a bunch of information. She's a boss now," Dennings concluded.

Darcy definitely contributed to being the show's best revelation as she was seen telling the S.W.O.R.D agent to call her Dr Lewis in her opening lines, letting everyone know who's the boss now. She was also the first one to figure out what the Westview is all about`.

