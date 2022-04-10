Kate Winslet To Share Screen With Daughter Mia Threapleton For Drama Series 'I Am'

Veteran actor and Academy Award winner Kate Winslet is all set to share the screen after a brief hiatus following her 2021 series Mare of Easttown, this time, alongside her eldest daughter Mia Honey Threapleton.

According to a report by ANI, the Titanic actor will share the screen in the third season of the TV drama series I Am... alongside her 21-year-old daughter Mia Threapleton, who made her debut in 2020 with Shadows.

It was also revealed that Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton will commence filming in May at the Hollywood star's Surrey residence. Dominic Savage is the writer of the forthcoming drama, which will be part of a series comprising short films. According to reports, the series will focus on the conflict between a mother and her daughter, who is enamoured with internet influencers, according to ANI.

The stories for each film were devised in a creative partnership with the starring actors, with semi-improvised language, and directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage (The Escape fame). According to Deadline, the series of different single films covers the experience of women in emotionally raw, thought-provoking, and personal moments.

The series was off to a great start in 2019 when it went on to become Channel 4's (network) most successful one in six years. Among the notable names in the cast members for the first instalments included Vicky McClure (I Am Nicola), Gemma Chan (I Am Hannah), and Samantha Morton (I Am Kirsty), who were nominated for a BAFTA for their portrayal.

Suranne Jones, who was also nominated for a BAFTA for I Am Victoria alongside Letitia Wright (for I Am Danielle), and Lesley Manville (for I Am Maria) featured in the second instalments.

Kate Winslet's word of praise for Dominic’s work

Winslet, who has garnered critical acclaim for her work in both television Mare of Easttown told Deadline, “I have always admired Dominic’s work and, in particular, his commitment to telling real stories. British television is at an all-time high, and I feel excited and honoured to be part of this community, especially right now.”

I Am is bankrolled by Me+You Productions. Richard Yee and Dominic Savage serve as executive producers, with Caroline Hollick and Gemma Boswell of Channel 4 overseeing the project. Krishnendu Majumdar and Josh Hyams, co-founders of Me+You, are producing the series. I Am is co-financed by Sky Studios, with NBCU Global Distribution handling worldwide distribution.