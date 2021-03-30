Katia Winter Joins 'The Boys' Season 3 In A Cult Role From The Comics; Find Out More!

The Boys has become one of the most popular series with just two seasons and 16 episodes. It has already been renewed for a third outing on Amazon Prime Video and fans are eagerly waiting for it. Now, as the shooting on the project has begun, a new member has joined the team.

'The Boys' season 3 cast gets Katia Winter

Deadline has revealed that Dexter star Katia Winter has joined The Boys season 3 cast. She is said to play a recurring role as an infamous character from the comic books called 'Little Nina'. The character is a Russian mob boss with a penchant for intimate toys whose death ranks among the comics’ most shocking moments. Little Nina works with Vought in the books. It means that she could be a new addition to the villainous supes group.

Katia Winter has played Nadia in nine episodes of the crime drama mystery series Dexter. She is known for her television roles as Katrina Crane in Sleepy Hollow and Gwen Karlsson in Blood & Treasure. The actor has also been part of series like Dubplate Drama, Lewis, Dexter, Legends of Tomorrow, and Solsidan. Winter’s big-screen acting credits include Malice in Wonderland, Fedz, Luna, Negative, You’re Not Alone, The Wave, and more.

The Boys season 3 will mark the return of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonsa, and Tomer Capon as they reprise their role of normal humans out to hunt the supes and destroy Vought. Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell also make a comeback in their superhero avatars. Giancarlo Esposito, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit are also a part of the series. Supernatural star Jensen Ackles will debut as Soldier Boy.

The Boys season 3 plot is likely to follow Hugh Campbell as he focuses on his individual self, working with Victoria Neuman. However, he does not know the secret that she is a supe. Billy Butcher could join his old mates. Viewers are waiting to see how Homelander will cope up with the death of Stormfront. The show is developed by Eric Kripke and is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Promo Image Source: katiawinter Instagram