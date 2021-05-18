Kelly Clarkson May Replace Ellen DeGeneres As 'The Ellen Show' Gets Cancelled

On May 12, 2021, Ellen DeGeneres revealed in an interview that she would be cancelling her talk show in 2022 which would mark the 19th and final season of the show. Since then NBC has been looking for a replacement in The Ellen Show's time slot. One of the front runners to take Ellen's place may allegedly be singer Kelly Clarkson.

According to a report by TMZ, The Ellen Show may be replaced by Kelly Clarkson's The Kelly Clarkson Show. The report suggests that NBC was aware of Ellen's decision to cancel her show in 2019. In the same year, Kelly Clarkson hosted her own talk show which was released on September 9. Eventually, Kelly Clarkson's show would be considered as the programme to replace The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the time slot.

According to TMZ's report, as the pandemic reduced the ratings of many talk shows including The Kelly Clarkson Show, the producers may be looking for other alternative hosts. The decision regarding Kelly Clarkson taking over The Ellen DeGeneres Show's time slot would depend on the ratings gained in the upcoming months.

TMZ's report also claims that if The Kelly Clarkson Show fails to impress the audience, NBC may look for other hosts. Apparently, the producers are considering comedian Tiffany Haddish to take on the role of the talk show host. When Haddish had taken up the role of guest host on The Ellen Show the ratings of the show increased, making the producers consider her as a replacement for Ellen DeGeneres.

Why was The Ellen Show cancelled?

On May 12, 2021, Ellen DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter that The Ellen Show's 19th season would be the final season for her as a talk show host. She told the interviewer that she did not find it challenging enough as she was a very creative person. The talk show host completed more than 3000 episodes this year. On May 13, 2021, she told her fans officially that she would not be continuing her journey as a talk show host anymore.

In the emotional episode, she thanked her fans for their support and credited them for changing her life in the past 18 years. The comedian continued to entertain her audience and explained the reasons for her decision in a hilarious manner. She finally said that she needed "to take a break from talking". She also revealed that the decision was made two years ago that her show would only be working on the show for another 3 years. She then went on to say that it was her instincts that advised her to discontinue the show. She concluded her announcement by telling her fans that the last season would be packed with surprises and would be an opportunity for the talk show to thank her audience.

Image: Kelly Clarkson's Instagram and Still from The Ellen Show

