Kentaro Miura's Cause Of Death: Know The Reason Behind 'Berserk' Creator's Demise

Kentaro Miura's cause of death has revealed by Berserk publisher Hakusensha. The manga artist died earlier this month. Read to know about the disease.

Kentaro Miura

Kentaro Miura passed away on May 6, 2021, at the age of 54. The Japanese manga artist was best known for his acclaimed dark fantasy series Berserk. Now, the reason behind his demise has been revealed and it is said to be a rare disease. 

Kentaro Miura's cause of death

Berserk publisher Hakusensha has confirmed that Kentaro Miura's cause of death was acute Aortic Dissection (AD). It is a rare but serious heart condition that often happens to people in their 50s and 60s. The disease takes place when the biggest blood vessel in the body coming directly from the heart, the aorta, tears. Then, blood rushes through the tear, causing the inner and middle layers of the aorta to separate. 

The symptoms of the condition are said to be similar to a heart attack such as severe chest pain, shortness of breath, or back pain. Treatment for the disease includes medicines to reduce blood pressure or an operation to repair the wall of the aorta. However, aortic dissection is mostly fatal as the amount of blood flow to the heart reduces rapidly. 

Kentaro Miura's passion for illustration begun at the age of 10 when he used to draw manga cartoons for his classmates. Eight years later, he worked as an assistant to Japanese author, Jyoji Morikawa. His first work of Berserk was published in 1989 and has reached great heights. According to The Sun, nearly 40 million copies of Kentaro Miura's Berserk are in circulation since its inception, making it one of the most successful manga series of all time. It has been adapted into a 25 episodes anime television series that aired from 1997 to 1998. The manga also inspired a film trilogy. Miura was honoured with the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2002. 

