Kiara Advani Starrer Netflix Original 'Lust Stories' Most Popular Dialogues

Kiara Advani is one of the most celebrated actors in the Bollywood industry today. She has gained a lot of fame and love from the audience in a very short span, given due credit to her talent. In 2018, she played the lead character in a multi-directorial movie, Lust Stories.

Lust Stories is a movie made by and for the online platform, Netflix. The movie is directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar. The movie is divided into four different segments directed by these four directors each. The movie explores love and relationships in modern India. Here are the best dialogues from the movie Lust Stories. Read ahead to know-

Lust Stories' Best Dialouges

You always hurt people that you love. You can’t hurt somebody you don’t love

Penguins itne extreme weather conditions mein bhi survive kar pate hai. I want us to be penguins

Mein shaadi shuda hu oh mein nhi kissi k sath kuchkar sakti, toh meine dimaag mein kiya toh tumhe chalega?

Pata hai jab ladke kehte hai “oh baby” aur ladkiyan bhi kehti hai “oh yeah”, dono sath sath maaze lete hai

Tumhe biwi nhi maa chahiye

Top sey barood nikalna sabke bas ki baat nhi hai, aur abhi tum meri jaan maidane jung k liye taiyaar ho

Yeh mard na bade khudgarz hote hai, hum aurato ko kabhi khush nhi kar sakte

If there is no consent then it is non-consensual

I feel like an animal but animals don’t know sin

Ek aadmi sey sab kaise expect karte ho? Ki tum mera dost bhi ban, tu mujhse young bhi reh, tu muhse older bhi reh

Lust Stories gained heavy critical acclamation and stayed in the Top 10 list of Netflix India for a long time. The movie cast includes Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neil Bhoopalam, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Akash Thosar as the lead characters. The movie was nominated for two awards at the 47th International Emmy Awards, one of them being Best TV Movie or Miniseries.

