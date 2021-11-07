Kim Cattrall Roped In As Future Version Of Hilary Duff 'Sophie' In 'How I Met Your Father'

Actor Hilary Duff who is set to star as Sophie on the upcoming Hulu series How I Met Your Father, has finally got her future version. That’s right, the actor’s older version in the upcoming show will be played by Kim Cattrall. Cattrall is most famous for her role as Samantha Jones on HBO's Sex and the City, but unlike her costars, she will not be reprising the role for the upcoming sequel series And Just Like That.

In the show, Cattrall will play the future version of Hilary Duff’s character Sophie, who is telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series. Her story in the upcoming show will take the audience back to the year 2021 where she and her close-knit group of friends— Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Sid (Suraj Sharma)— are in the midst of figuring about their life and how to fall in love amid the age of online dating app and other options.

Kim Cattrall joins the cast of How I met Your Father series on Hulu

Writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have been roped on board as executive produce alongside HIMYM creators/exec producers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Adam Londy serves as co-executive producer, and Duff serves as a producer. 20th Television is the studio. HIMYF is a spin-off series of the famous American sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The show stars Hilar Duff in the lead role of Sophie. It also casts Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Francia Raisa and Suraj Sharma in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently wrapped up About My Father, inspired by the life of stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco opposite Robert DeNiro. In the film, the actor is seen playing the role of a U.S. Senator named Tigger. The actor began her career in the 1980s with movies as Police Academy, Porky’s, Big Trouble in Little China, and 1991’s Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. She was nominated for five Supporting Actress Comedy Series Emmys, won a Supporting Actress TV series Golden Globe and won two SAG ensemble awards for her portrayal of PR maven Samantha Jones in HBO’s Sex and the City.

IMAGE: Instagram/kimcattrall