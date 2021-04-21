Kim Woo Bin & Girlfriend Shin Min Ah To Star In Noh Hee Kyung's K-drama: Reports

Korean celebrity couple Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah may star in a K-drama together. As reported by Soompi, the duo who have been dating each other since 2015, are offered roles in Noh Hee Kyung’s upcoming project. AM Entertainment, the management company of the prolific stars confirmed the news that the received offer is still in discussion.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin in talks to feature in New Drama

Both Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah haven’t nodded yes to the project titled, Our Blues. The news of the couple joining the project will only be confirmed once the management company releases another statement after the discussion. Apart from Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah, Lee Byung Hun, Cha Seung Won and Han Ji Min are also in talks for the project.

According to the portal, the couple will not be cast opposite each other in the K-drama. While Shin Min Ah is roped in to play the romantic partner of Lee Byung Hun. On the other hand, Kim Woo Bin will reportedly star opposite Han Ji Man. This will only happen if the offer is accepted by both the Korean lovebirds.

No Hee Kyung reportedly announced the multi-starrer drama back in the year 2019. However, due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project did not take off at the time as it was supposed to be filmed abroad. Now, the makers have shared that the drama might premiere in the second half of 2021. The shooting of filming abroad is still in question as the creators haven’t shared further details about when the filming process of Our Blues will go on floors.

On the professional front, Our Blues will mark Kim Woo Bin return to screens after 2016. He was last seen in the South Korean action film, Master. Kim Woo Bin also has projects like Wiretap and Alien in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Shin Min Ah last featured in the Korean thriller flick Diva. Helmed by Cho Seul-Ye, Shin essayed the role of a competitive driver whose best friend goes missing after the two get involved in a car accident.

(Promo Image Source: Kim Woo Bin & Shin Min Ah's official Instagram profile)