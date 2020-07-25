'Kissing Booth 2' Ending Explained: Who Does Elle End Up With?

The much-anticipated The Kissing Booth 2 has dropped on Netflix on July 24, 2020. Fans of the first film have now initiated discussions on the internet about its sequel, as seen before with any major pop culture property. While the first film revolved around Shelly Evans (Elle) struggling to decide whether it was okay to date her best friend Lee's brother. The second film revolves majorly around the topic of long-distance relationships. Check out the detailed explanation of The Kissing Booth 2 ending -

Also read: Tamilrockers leaks Netflix's 'The Kissing Booth 2' for download

The Kissing Booth 2 ending

During the end of the first Kissing Booth film, Elle and Noah were together but the latter was on his way to Harvard. The sequel picks up immediately after the events of The Kissing Booth and focusses majorly on whether the two can maintain a relationship while being miles apart from each other?

Image courtesy - Still from The Kissing Booth 2

After the events which go down in The Kissing Booth 2, Elle and Noah actually end up reconciling. Elle leaves Marco back in The Kissing Booth and leaves to meet Noah at the airport. During that time, Noah doesn't get on his flight and neither does he go to the airport. Noah leaves for the kissing booth and the two eventually reconcile. So Elle ends up being with Noah at the end of the film.

Also read: 'The Kissing Booth 2' author Beth Reekles shares the secret behind the movies' success

While romantically things seem sorted out for Elle at the end of the film, the makers have left viewers on a cliffhanger. Elle gets selected at both Berkeley and Harvard and finds herself in a tough spot to either go with her best friend or her boyfriend to college. She decides to lie to both of them saying her application has been put on hold. Thus Elle's choice of sticking with Noah romantically cannot be deemed as a conclusive ending just yet.

Also read: 'The Kissing Booth 2': Here is the star cast of the much-awaited Netflix sequel

The Kissing Booth franchise has been based on a book series by the same name written by Beth Reekles. It was first published on Wattpad in 2010 and had garnered over 20 million readers and 40,000 before it was picked up and published for mainstream readers. The next film in the franchise is expected to be announced soon by Netflix.

Also read: 'The Kissing Booth 2': Check out the net worth of the cast; Read details here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.