Kissing Booth To Money Heist; Can You Ace This Web Show Quiz Based On The Lead's Dilemmas?

Binge-watching different kinds of web series have become one of the most common things in every person's daily life. In a hectic lifestyle, it gets quite difficult to watch new web shows. However, with people being confined to their houses currently, the watchlist has a new addition every day. Here is a quiz based on web shows and movies with clues of certain situations that the lead actor faces in the storyline.
Movies/ web show quiz
1. Which web series recently portrayed the story of a girl who faces a dilemma to choose between her best friend and her best friend’s brother?
- The Kissing Booth 2
- Money Heist
- To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
- Indian Matchmaking
2. Which web series revolves around the life of a girl who downloads an application to be with her love interest. However, ends up getting tricked and trapped by the application?
- Hacked
- Breathe
- Unlock
- Baarish
3. Which web show focuses on a man who plans one of the greatest robberies in the history of Spain with a bunch of unique robbers who are named after different cities of the globe?
- Hacked
- Suits
- Narcos
- Money Heist
4. Which web show is about a homemaker whose life turns upside down when she finds out that her husband deals in illegal medicines and is involved in a drug racket?
- Breathe
- Raat Akeli Hai
- Aarya
- Hacked
5. Which movie portrays the life of a girl who is kept hostage by a mafia who gives her one year to fall in love with him?
- The Kissing Booth
- Cursed
- 365 days
- Dark Desire
6. Which web series chronicles a story of a man who is willing to go to any extent to save his daughter without knowing about his split personality disorder?
- Hacked
- Bulbbul
- Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2
- Unlock
7. Which web series revolves around a woman who finds that her best friend killed herself and unfolds several mysteries related to her husband and brother-in-law?
- Dark
- Dark Desire
- 365 Days
- Cursed
Also Read| Bollywood quiz: Akshay to Priyanka; how well do you know these celebs' car collection?
8. Which movie is based on a woman who seeks revenge from men of her village who tortured an innocent woman?
- The Trip
- Girl In the City
- Bulbbul
- The Test Case
9. Which web series is based on a teenage girl who faces a dilemma to understand that she has the mental strength to destroy things as well as her anger can lead to major destructions?
- Cursed
- I Am Not Okay With This
- Orange Is the New Black
- Sherlock Holmes
Also Read| Vocabulary quiz: Consider yourself a sesquipedalian? Take this quiz to decide
10. Which web series revolves around a couple of police officers who are investigating a murder in the jungles of Sunderbans? The police officers go to the jungle with the local people to find a mutilated dead body of the girl and a cop.
- Undekhi
- Bulbbul
- Paatal Lok
- Unlock
Answers
- The Kissing Booth 2
- Unlock
- Money Heist
- Aarya
- 365 Days
Also Read| Bollywood Quiz: Is your fashion quotient like Poo or Aisha? Find out
- Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2
- Dark Desire
- Bulbbul
- I Am Not Okay With This
- Undekhi
Also Read| Bollywood Quiz: You are not a Bollywood buff if you can't get these iconic scenes right
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.