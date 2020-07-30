Last Updated:

Kissing Booth To Money Heist; Can You Ace This Web Show Quiz Based On The Lead's Dilemmas?

Consider yourself a movie buff? Here is a quiz based on web shows/movies, solve it with the help of clues regarding plights the lead faces. 

Binge-watching different kinds of web series have become one of the most common things in every person's daily life. In a hectic lifestyle, it gets quite difficult to watch new web shows. However, with people being confined to their houses currently, the watchlist has a new addition every day. Here is a quiz based on web shows and movies with clues of certain situations that the lead actor faces in the storyline. 

Movies/ web show quiz

1. Which web series recently portrayed the story of a girl who faces a dilemma to choose between her best friend and her best friend’s brother?

  • The Kissing Booth 2
  • Money Heist
  • To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
  • Indian Matchmaking

2. Which web series revolves around the life of a girl who downloads an application to be with her love interest.  However, ends up getting tricked and trapped by the application?

  • Hacked
  • Breathe
  • Unlock
  • Baarish

3. Which web show focuses on a man who plans one of the greatest robberies in the history of Spain with a bunch of unique robbers who are named after different cities of the globe?

  • Hacked
  • Suits
  • Narcos
  • Money Heist

4. Which web show is about a homemaker whose life turns upside down when she finds out that her husband deals in illegal medicines and is involved in a drug racket?

  • Breathe
  • Raat Akeli Hai
  • Aarya
  • Hacked

5. Which movie portrays the life of a girl who is kept hostage by a mafia who gives her one year to fall in love with him?

  • The Kissing Booth
  • Cursed
  • 365 days
  • Dark Desire

6. Which web series chronicles a story of a man who is willing to go to any extent to save his daughter without knowing about his split personality disorder?

  • Hacked
  • Bulbbul
  • Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2
  • Unlock

7. Which web series revolves around a woman who finds that her best friend killed herself and unfolds several mysteries related to her husband and brother-in-law?

  • Dark
  • Dark Desire
  • 365 Days
  • Cursed

8. Which movie is based on a woman who seeks revenge from men of her village who tortured an innocent woman?

  • The Trip
  • Girl In the City
  • Bulbbul
  • The Test Case

9. Which web series is based on a teenage girl who faces a dilemma to understand that she has the mental strength to destroy things as well as her anger can lead to major destructions?

  • Cursed
  • I Am Not Okay With This
  • Orange Is the New Black
  • Sherlock Holmes

10. Which web series revolves around a couple of police officers who are investigating a murder in the jungles of Sunderbans? The police officers go to the jungle with the local people to find a mutilated dead body of the girl and a cop.

  • Undekhi
  • Bulbbul
  • Paatal Lok
  • Unlock

Answers

  • The Kissing Booth 2
  • Unlock
  • Money Heist
  • Aarya
  • 365 Days

  • Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2
  • Dark Desire
  • Bulbbul
  • I Am Not Okay With This
  • Undekhi

