Kissing Booth To Money Heist; Can You Ace This Web Show Quiz Based On The Lead's Dilemmas?

Binge-watching different kinds of web series have become one of the most common things in every person's daily life. In a hectic lifestyle, it gets quite difficult to watch new web shows. However, with people being confined to their houses currently, the watchlist has a new addition every day. Here is a quiz based on web shows and movies with clues of certain situations that the lead actor faces in the storyline.

Movies/ web show quiz

1. Which web series recently portrayed the story of a girl who faces a dilemma to choose between her best friend and her best friend’s brother?

The Kissing Booth 2

Money Heist

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Indian Matchmaking

2. Which web series revolves around the life of a girl who downloads an application to be with her love interest. However, ends up getting tricked and trapped by the application?

Hacked

Breathe

Unlock

Baarish

3. Which web show focuses on a man who plans one of the greatest robberies in the history of Spain with a bunch of unique robbers who are named after different cities of the globe?

Hacked

Suits

Narcos

Money Heist

4. Which web show is about a homemaker whose life turns upside down when she finds out that her husband deals in illegal medicines and is involved in a drug racket?

Breathe

Raat Akeli Hai

Aarya

Hacked

5. Which movie portrays the life of a girl who is kept hostage by a mafia who gives her one year to fall in love with him?

The Kissing Booth

Cursed

365 days

Dark Desire

6. Which web series chronicles a story of a man who is willing to go to any extent to save his daughter without knowing about his split personality disorder?

Hacked

Bulbbul

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2

Unlock

7. Which web series revolves around a woman who finds that her best friend killed herself and unfolds several mysteries related to her husband and brother-in-law?

Dark

Dark Desire

365 Days

Cursed

8. Which movie is based on a woman who seeks revenge from men of her village who tortured an innocent woman?

The Trip

Girl In the City

Bulbbul

The Test Case

9. Which web series is based on a teenage girl who faces a dilemma to understand that she has the mental strength to destroy things as well as her anger can lead to major destructions?

Cursed

I Am Not Okay With This

Orange Is the New Black

Sherlock Holmes

10. Which web series revolves around a couple of police officers who are investigating a murder in the jungles of Sunderbans? The police officers go to the jungle with the local people to find a mutilated dead body of the girl and a cop.

Undekhi

Bulbbul

Paatal Lok

Unlock

Answers

The Kissing Booth 2

Unlock

Money Heist

Aarya

365 Days

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2

Dark Desire

Bulbbul

I Am Not Okay With This

Undekhi

