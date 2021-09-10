'Kota Factory 2': From Netflix Release Date, Plot To Teaser, All You Need To Know About It

The Viral Fever (TVF) has acquired a substantial fan base over the years, and one of the shows that played a part in this was The Kota Factory. The fact that the series enjoys a 9.2 rating on IMDb and a 4.9 rating on Google reviews is one of the indicators of the appreciation that the series has received. The series is now gearing up for its second season and fans might be excited to know what could happen in the life of Vaibhav and Co. as they continue their efforts to study and crack the Indian Institute of Technology entrance examination.

The teaser of Kota Factory 2 had released last month. Here are things you need to know about the TVF show:

Kota Factory Season 2 Netflix release date, plot, teaser

The second season of Kota Factory is set to release on Netflix on September 24. The makers have not shared many details about the new season. So it is not clear how many episodes will be a part of the show and there are also no details on whether all episodes will be released together or on a weekly basis.

TVF only released the teaser on August 30. The teaser started with the scenes at the Prodigy Classes, where students were asking their teacher to get Jeetu Bhaiyya, played by Jitendra Kumar, back.

Vaibhav could be seen stating that he did not want to get into the discussion on what was special about the IIT. He is however, stumped, when asked if a question becomes wrong when it is asked late.

The series also gives glimpses of Vaibhav and his friends' equation with his roommates, Jeetu Bhaiyya as well as the female aspirants. One could only see Jeetu Bhaiyya's statement, asking the students to rephrase the word 'dream' with the 'aim', as dreams were imagined and aim were achieved.

The main cast of the first season returns for the second season as well. Apart from Jeetendra Kumar and Mayur More aka Vaibhav, the show also stars Ahsaas Channa as Shivangi, Alam Khan as Uday and as Ranjan Raj as Balmukund in prominent roles.

Talking about season 2 of the series, Raghav Subbu was quoted as saying, “As a director, I try to create stories that inspire and enthrall audiences throughout. Season 2 of Kota Factory will chronicle the journey of students at Kota and the struggles they face on a daily basis, which will make it more engaging and realistic."

"The compelling story and spectacular performances will keep the audience intrigued. I’m really excited to share the epic content with the diverse audience of Netflix,” he added.