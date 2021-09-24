'Kota Factory' Season 2: Release Time, Episode Listing, IMDB Rating & Other Details

Kota Factory is one of the highest-rated web series on IMDb. showcasing the reality of peer pressure, coaching centres as students from across the country flock to Kota, an educational hub for IIT, Medical students. The series, whose first season streamed in 2019, has a whopping 9.2 rating on the IMDb network.

Now the audience is all set to witness the second season of the TVF produced show, which is now coming on Netflix. The show follows the journey of 16-year-old youngster Vaibhav who moves to Kota and what follows is his decision to join Maheshwari Classes leaving behind his love interest and friends. Continue reading to know about its release date and time, episode list, ensemble cast and more

Kota Factory season 2 release date and time

After the first season's breakthrough performance, the show's second season has been bagged by Netflix and is set to premiere on Friday, 24 September 2021 at 12.30 PM IST. Netflix hasn't announced the official streaming time, however, it is based on the streamer's typical time slot for new content. The first season is also available on TVF Play, YouTube and Netflix.

Kota Factory season 2 episode listing, cast details

As per IMDb, the second season will consist of 5 episodes, namely; Reasoning, Atmospheric Pressure, Repair & Maintenance and Packaging. The first season too comprised of 5 episodes of 35-40 minutes each. The first season broke records, with its total Youtube views of five episodes exceeding 150 million views.

Coming to the ensemble cast, all main characters from the first season will reprise their roles. Here is a list of the core characters-

Mayur More as Vaibhav Pandey

Ranjan Raj as Balmukund Meena

Alam Khan as Uday Gupta

Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya

Ahsaas Channa as Shivangi Ranawat

Rohit Sukhwani as Rohit

Revathi Pillai as Vartika Ratawal

Urvi Singh as Meenal Parekh

The show is following a monochrome theme, and as per Director Raghav Subbu, it aims to represent a unique element through the show. In a conversation with PTI, he revealed ''The point of art is to question things. I wanted to do a spin on something that is so set in stone".

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NETFLIX_IN