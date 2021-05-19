Kubbra Sait Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For 'Sacred Games' Co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait took to her Instagram handle to give some special wishes to her co-star and the birthday boy Nawazuddin Siddiqui on May 19, 2021. Kubbra posted a couple of shots from the Netflix series showing the two actors sharing the screen together. She even penned a long note for Nawazuddin in the caption, giving an insight into the duo's strong friendship.

"Dear friend, co-actor, mentor and madman to next level. To all the times I will call you and recheck, “Did I say I love you enough?", she wrote. In one of the pictures, Kubbra was seen dressed in a flashy costume with a wig as her character Kuckoo. Nawazuddin stands behind her and places a necklace around Kubbra's neck, as they both look at themselves in the mirror.

In the second picture, Kuckoo stands behind Nawazuddin's character, Ganesh Gaitonde, imitating the same scene from the previous picture. Concluding the caption of her Instagram post, Kubbra wrote, "PS: you have my back and I have yours". She also wished for the actor to stay safe and have a good time writing, "Happy Birthday - have biryani and be safe and happy".

Kubbra Sait gives warm birthday wishes to Sacred Games co-star Nawazuddin

Kubbra and Nawazuddin's fans were delighted to see their two favourite actors and Sacred Games' characters together. The pictures gained attention from Lethal Weapon actor Korbin Miles who exclaimed, "Kuku!" when he saw Kubbra Sait's Instagram post. Masterchef fame celebrity chef Kunal Kapur too commented saying, "Love you both". Sacred Games' fans exclaimed with one of Kubbra Sait's most famous line from the show saying, "Kuku ka jadoo". Many fans gave their birthday wishes to Nawazuddin.

On the work front, Kubbra Sait was last seen in two movies and two web series in 2020. She starred as rhea in Jawaani Jaanemann and as Shazia in Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. In Voot's Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, she played the role of Meher Salam. She was also seen as Rajini Tacker and Amazon Prime Video's Waqalat From Home. According to IMDb, Kubbra Sait will next be seen in Apple TV+'s Foundation. In the web series, she will portray the role of Phara next to Leah Harvey, Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Laura Birn and many others.

Image: Kubbra Sait and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram

