Kunal Kemmu Is Back With 'Abhay 2', Returns To Solve Gruesome Murders; Watch Trailer Here

Abhay, the Zee 5 franchise where Kunal Kemmu plays a Crime Investigative Officer, received a lot of praise for its first season and was loved by the audience. The makers recently launched the promo for the show's second season, Abhay 2. Judging by the teaser released, the season is sure to send chills down your spine.

Kunal Kemmu is back with Abhay 2, Watch the teaser:

Going by the announcement video, Kunal Kemmu is seen reprising his role of Abhay Pratap Singh, a character who understands criminal mindsets. It seems that Abhay 2 will have even more ruthless crimes than the previous season.

Sharing the video on his social media, he captioned it, "Here is the announcement promo of ABHAY 2. Iss baar khel alag hai. Agar ye haivan apni soch ko anjam dene ke liye kisi bhi hadd tak ja sakte hai toh hum bhi insaaf ke liye unhi ke khel mei unhe maatt de sakte hai.. #Abhay2 @zee5premium." [sic]

Reprising the same role for Abhay 2 as well, the teaser starts with Kunal Kemmu's narration. He starts by asserting that the game has now changed and the stakes are higher than ever. The actor dwells about finding devils with human disguise.

He talks about how they can go to any extent to suffice their criminal desires. He reveals how every case brings a different kind of darkness with it and adds that there is someone who wants to fight it. Kunal Kemmu reveals that even if every step in the game is of the criminal, the victory will still be Abhay's.

The first season of Abhay starred Kunal Kemmu as the lead and the cast also included Deepak Tijori, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rituraj Singh, and Maninee Mishra. The series was inspired by true events and revolved around an officer named Abhay Pratap Singh. With a sharp mind to understand a criminal mindset, Abhay is set to go to any heights to solve a case.

