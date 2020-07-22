Kunal Kemmu's Latest Picture Makes Fans Wonder If It's His New Look From 'Abhay 2'

Kunal Kemmu is a very active celebrity on social media. From posting goofy pictures of his family to his fitness videos, Kunal’s social media feed is a treat for the eyes of the fans. Recently, Kunal Kemmu shared a picture of himself that made fans wonder if this is his look from Abhay season 2. Read ahead to know more-

Kunal Kemmu’s look from Abhay season 2

Kunal Kemmu is not only an actor but also an internet sensation today. On July 22, 2020, he took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of himself sitting in a car. The picture looks like a still from one of his shoots, and he captioned the picture, “Candid thought ðŸ’­”.

Just as the actor shared the picture, it went viral on the internet. Fans went gaga over the picture and it gained over 16,000 likes in just a few minutes. Fans also couldn’t help but relate Kunal Kemmu’s look in the picture with a character he played in a Zee 5 original web-series, Abhay. Many people were spotted asking him if this is his look from his upcoming season (season 2) of Abhay. They also showed how much they loved his character from the show and that they are eagerly waiting for its next season.

About Abhay

Abhay is a crime thriller drama web-series that was released on the OTT platform, Zee 5. The first season of the show premiered on February 7, 2019, and gained a lot of critical acclamation and appreciation. The web-series cast Kunal Kemmu, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Sandeepa Dhar as the lead characters. Inspired by true events, the plot of the first season of the show revolves around a very sharp and intelligent investigating officer, Abhay Pratap Singh, who has set out in the dark and violent world of crime in order to save the lives of innocent people, while also dealing with his own demons. The first season of the show comprised of eight episodes.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of Abhay. The season is titled Abhay 2 and cast includes Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor, and Chunky Panday as the lead characters. Directed by Ken Ghosh, Abhay 2 will release on August 14, 2020, on Zee 5.

