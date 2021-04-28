Kusha Kapila's Uncle Passes Away Of COVID-19 Due To Shortage Of Tocilizumab Injection

India is currently battling against the COVID-19 pandemic. With the rising COVID-19 cases in India healthcare infrastructure and medical system is burdened with several urgent requirements of medicines to save the lives of people. A lot of netizens and celebrities have been using social media to amplify their medical requirements and COVID-19 resources. Last week, internet celebrity Kusha Kapila had tweeted that her uncle needed two doses of Tocilizumab injection urgently and he was in a critical condition. In an unfortunate turn of events, she has now shared that her uncle passed away shortly after her demanding Tocilizumab and they never got the medicine. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Kusha Kapila's uncle passes away due to the unavailability of Tocilizumab

Kusha Kapila recently took to her official Twitter handle and shared the news with everyone that her uncle is no more. She had last week shared a tweet where she demanded the two doses of Tocilizumab to save his life. She recently reshared her tweet and informed that her uncle passed away shortly after that and they never received the medicine. Kusha Kapila reshared her old tweet and wrote, “my uncle who needed Tocilizumab a week ago passed away shortly after. Cardiac arrest. We never received the said medicine. It was today after a week we were able to share the news with his wife, brother and sister in law because all three of them were critical at that time. I –“

my uncle who needed Tocilizumab a week ago passed away shortly after. Cardiac arrest. We never received the said medicine. It was today after a week we were able to share the news with his wife, brother and sister in law because all three of them were critical at that time. I -- https://t.co/DjGcAAwXJH — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) April 27, 2021

In another tweet, Kusha Kapila talked about her experience and the current situation about COVID-19 cases in India. She shared that she is currently confused, shocked and terrified because of COVID-19. She wrote, “please don't believe anything that suggests that our country is better prepared for the second wave. We are not. Covid is playing musical chairs at this point and I am confused, shocked and frankly terrified of this unpredictable virus. She shared the screengrabs of her tweet on her Instagram handle and shared that she still does not have verified Tocilizumab leads. Kusha is known for her funny and witty content on her social media. In another Instagram story, she said sorry to all those who came to her profile to distract themselves. Here is a look at Kusha Kapila's Instagram story.

