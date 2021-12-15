Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan Post 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' Teaser Ahead Of January Release

The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati has been released, giving a glimpse into the whole cast. The web series casts renowned faces like Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Raghubir Yadav, Anya Singh, Kritika Kamra, Cyrus Sahukar and Naseeruddin Shah. The teaser gives viewers a glimpse into their characters.

The series revolves around Raja Mrityunjay and four princesses as they unite after six long years for a royal contest. It is expected to be a drama-comedy that focuses on a dysfunctional family. While the release date of Kaun Banegi Shikharwati has not been finalised yet, makers have hinted that the series will premiere in January 2022 on Zee 5.

Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan post Kaun Banegi Shikharwati teaser

The web series stars Lara Dutta as Rajkumari Devyani alias 'Madam Kadki', Soha Ali Khan as Rajkumari Gayatri alias 'The Sanskaari One', Kritika Kamra as Rajkumari Kaamini alias 'Kaafi Trending', Anya Singh as Rajkumari Uma alias 'Total Nazuk', Raghubir Yadav as Mishra Ji alias 'Shikharwati ke Birbal', and Naseeruddin Shah as Raja Mrityunjay alias 'The Nalayak King'. It seems like the director, Gauravv K Chawla, has put all of his efforts to make the show riveting to watch.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Miss Universe 2000, Lara Dutta, posted the teaser of Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. The caption to her Instagram post read, "We have already left for the Shikharwati, you also join us as the King has called! #KaunBanegiShikharwati coming this January 2022 on @ZEE5."

Actor Soha Ali Khan, who is active on social media, also posted the same 40-second clip on her Instagram handle with the same caption.

Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom

Lara Dutta was last seen in Bell Bottom, playing the character of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. As per sources, Dutta had to sit for several hours for makeup artists to mould her face to the character, which is a really challenging task. The movie also starred Akshay Kumar and Huma Quereshi.

Recently, Lara Dutta also congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu for winning the Miss Universe 2021 crown. She took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of the big day and wrote, "My dearest @harnaazsandhu_03 , when I spoke to you yesterday, you promised me that ‘it will be worth it’!! YOU are worth all your triumphant glory and much, much more!! (sic)"

(Image: @larabhupathi/@sakpataudi/Twitter)