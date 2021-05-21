'Last Man Standing's' Tim Allen & Nancy Travis Bid Goodbye To The Show Post Season 9

Last Man Standing fame Tim Allen and Nancy Travis have finally bid adieu to their show after its successful run of 9 seasons. The American sitcom was canceled once before, however, such was its impact, that the show was resurrected once again. Now, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, both the lead actors, Tim Allen and Nancy Travis reflected on their amazing journey while bidding their emotional goodbyes.

According to Nany Travis, it is their job as an actor to pack their stuff and move on to go to new things when a project meets its end. However, for the cast of Last Man Standing, moving on became an awkward thing amid COVID-19, as none of them really got to say goodbyes properly. Travis continued that they did not have a cast party or a wrap-up event, even for the crew. She explained how she went to work for 9 years, met the same people every day, until one day when it all stopped. Comprehending ‘Now what am I gonna do?’ has become a difficult task for her.

Meanwhile, co-actor Tim Allen reminisced about the show and explained how his character got attached to him in real life too. He recollected the time when the show was canceled and said that he called Nancy to find a way about how to break it down to the girls (his reel-life children). Allen recalled that Nancy had to clear it out to him that she isn’t her real wife.

According to Allen, he took the show pretty seriously. He further added that he loved going to work every day. It was one of the few jobs he had other than the stand-ups he does. Allen also shared how he would jokingly deny answering questions of people asking him for spoilers. He would always tell them that once he was out from the sets, everything was out of his head. It was a joke until the day he really had to say goodbye to everyone and had to force himself to get the show out of his head. The interaction ended with Allen quipping that their ghosts will always haunt Stage 9 for a long time. The Last Man Standing show’s finale episode aired on Thursday, May 20 on Fox.

(Image: Still from Last Man Standing)

