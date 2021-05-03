Lee Hyori On Why She Decided To Have Children, Things That Make Her Happy And More

Lee Hyori is a well-known singer from South Korea. She is one of the veteran singers who has changed the face of K-Pop. In an exclusive interview with a leading magazine, she worked with a French cosmetic brand in their campaign for eco-gifting services to conserve the planet. The singer also opened up about her plan to have kids, the times she feels happy, and more.

Lee Hyori on the reason for her decision to have children and what makes her happy

Lee Hyori collaborated with French cosmetic brand L'Occitane de Provence for their 'Gift of Nature' campaign. In this campaign, the company aims to make eco-bags that can be reused. The eco-bags serve as an alternate for shopping bags and boxes made out of paper. Lee Hyori is seen holding one of the eco-bags which is made from recycled cotton. The photoshoot took place at Jeju Island in South Korea.

According to Soompi, Lee Hyori, in her interview, opened up about the reason for her decision to have children. She said that she believes that she came into this world to learn something. She further added that it is commonly said that 'parenting is best for studying the heart'. Hence, she decided to have a child because she wants to learn about love, sacrifice, and effort and that is only possible if she becomes a mother.

Speaking further about the things that make her happy, Lee Hyori said that she feels happy when she comes home from yoga and her husband makes her dinner and also when she spends time with nature. She said that she is also indulging in making ceramics by hand. Lee Hyori also said that she has made small figurines as gifts for her friends.

When asked about a recent gift that touched her heart, Lee Hyori said that the gift was a box of cookies from designer Yumi. Yumi gave her the cookies as a means to comfort her after Hyori's pet dog Soonshim passed away. Hyori said that the gift indeed comforted her and that is what a true gift is.

In her concluding segment, she said that she would like to comfort the people who have to go through the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the people who are subject to hate and racism. She would like to comfort them with a song, and she recommended SOYOU's Goodnight My Love.

A little about Lee Hyori's recent works

Lee Hyori is a popular singer and actress from South Korea. She is a part of the veteran girl group Fin.K.L. In 2017, she appeared in a reality TV show Lee Hyori's Bed and Breakfast. The show was focused on Lee Hyori and her husband Lee Sang Soon who offered food and lodging for vacationers at their home in Jeju Island, South Korea. The show featured celebrities like IU, Park Bo Gum, Im Yoon Ah as 'part-time workers'. She is also a part of a summer project group SSAK3 along with Yoo Jae Suk and Rain. She was also a part of Refund Sisters, a seasonal group.

(Promo Image Source: @leehyori.leehyolee on Instagram)