List Of Actors Who Were Part Of Netflix's Short Film 'Two Distant Strangers' Cast

Two Distant Strangers on Netflix is an American short science-fiction drama film released in 2020. The film is directed by Rice and Martin Desmond Roe and written by Travon Free. The plot revolves around a cartoonist named Carter James. He tries to return home to his dog after a successful date. However, he is stuck in a loop where he is choked by a police officer and is seen in a woman's bed on repeat. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of Two Distant Strangers. The movie was nominated for the 2021 Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film.

A look at Two Distant Strangers cast and characters

Joey Badass as Carter James

The cast of Two Distant Strangers features Joey Badass in the lead role. He plays the role of a cartoonist named Carter James. Joey is a rapper who is known for his songs like Rockabye Baby, Brooklyn's Own and Land of the Free. He was also seen in a short film titled No Regrets. He featured in shows like Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Grown-ish and The Eric Andre Show.

Image Source: Still from Two Distant Strangers

Andrew Howard as Merk

Two Distant Strangers cast also features actor Andrew Howard. He will be seen playing the role of Merk, a policeman who brutally strangles Carter James to death. Andrew Howard was recently seen in Tenet playing the role of Stephen. His last film was titled Songbird. He was also seen in the Television show Perry Mason in 2020. Andrew has also written screenplays for movies like Shooters and Pigs.

Image Source: Still from Two Distant Strangers

Zaria Simone as Perri

The Two Distant Strangers' characters also feature Perri. The character is played by Zaria Simone. She was seen playing the woman with whom Carter ends up in bed. She made her screen debut with a short film named Emotical playing the role of Britney Wright. She was also seen in several television shows like Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, The Super Pops, Totally TV and Black-ish.

Image Source: Still from Two Distant Strangers

Promo Image Source: Still from Two Distant Strangers

