'Loki': All You Need To Know About The Character Before You Watch The New Disney+ Series

Loki, Marvel Studio's newest TV series, premieres on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar this Wednesday. However, if you've been out of touch with the Marvel Cinematic Universe or are simply puzzled by the events of Avengers: Endgame, you may be thinking how he's still alive to star in his own show. Here's everything you need to know about the character before you watch the upcoming series.

The backstory of Loki from Marvel Cinematic Universe

Loki was born as a Frost Giant and adopted by Odin during the conquest of the Frost Giants' kingdom in Jotunheim. Odin transformed Loki into an Asgardian and fostered him as a son alongside Odin's real son, Thor. Loki grew up as a prince in Asgard with Thor, and Odin constantly assured them that one of them would be king one day. While they appeared to be humans, they are actually Æsir — the aliens who dwell as Asgard and are portrayed as gods in Norse mythology.

He ruined Thor's coronation by permitting the wicked Frost Giants to invade the palace, only to discover he has been one of them when he pursued Thor to Jotunheim to take justice. Loki's whole life was spent hiding the knowledge that he was born to Laufey, the leader of the Frost Giants, then orphaned and allowed to die. Loki managed to fake his death twice in MCU. Loki was also imprisoned by the Avengers for his mischiefs over the years.

Their mother Frigga was slaughtered by the Dark Elves while he was imprisoned, so Thor set him free so they could seek vengeance together. Later, the brothers watched Odin's death together and found out they had an evil elder sister, Hela, who was predestined to bring Ragnarok about. After defeating Hela, Thor and Loki's spaceship was ambushed by Thanos and the God of Mischief was killed by the Mad Titan.

However, when Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, Steve Rogers, and Scott Lang journeyed back to the incidents of The Avengers in Avengers: Endgame, a previous version of Loki fled with the Tesseract, establishing a parallel timeline. So now in this parallel timeline, he has only witnessed the events of Thor and The Avengers. Both of his parents are still living in his universe, Asgard still exists, and Thanos' reign of evil is just beginning.

About the upcoming show

Tom Hiddleston as Loki will be reprising his role in the series. Loki's release date is scheduled to be on June 9, 2021. The plot of the show will revolve around Loki's life after he steals the tesseract. Fans have made theories that could be true in the upcoming series. A fan mentioned that the villain in the show could be a different version of Loki. Another feels that Loki taking away the Tesseract might create several other Lokis. Loki's trailer revealed that Mobius M. Mobius and Ravonna Renslayer who were a part of the MCU comics will be appearing in the show.

Also #Loki theories at this point having seen a total 0 episodes 🤣...

- I reckon the villain will be a version/different variant of loki.

- I think the DB Cooper like scene could literally be the last scene of the series.

- Mobius and Loki become bff's. — Laura Cunningham (@Laura0815) June 7, 2021

I'm not very good with time travel theory, but I don't really understand why Loki escaping with the Tesseract would suddenly have created lots of Loki variants, instead of just one... I don't know. I guess we'll find out in the first episode next week. #Loki — Charlotte (@LottieTalkie) June 3, 2021

Image: Still from Loki

