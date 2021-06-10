'Loki' Episode 1 Has A Scene With Infinity Stones In It; Know Its Real Meaning!

The first episode of the Loki series premiered on 9 June and has already dropped a big hint about the kind of power that Loki is going to be dealing with in the show. There is a scene in the first episode, which features five of the six infinity stones, as mere paperweights. This scene in Loki episode 1, is going to have a major impact on Loki’s character, and also bring a twist to his tale.

Infinity Stones in Loki episode 1

The entertainment site, Insider, shared a report about the hidden meaning behind a scene of Loki episode 1, wherein the famous Infinity Stones of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are ‘useless objects.’ The first episode begins where Loki’s scene in Avengers Endgame ends - when the Avengers are in 2012, trying to retrieve the Space Stone, hidden inside the Tesseract. They accidentally mess it up and Loki gets his hands on the stone, and he escapes through a space portal. In Loki episode 1, this portal drops him into an alternate timeline, and he is apprehended by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), for creating an alternate timeline.

Apprehending Loki, they also seize the Tesseract from him. Later, when Loki is trying to make his escape from the TVA and Agent Mobius, he searches for the Tesseract in a drawer. In this drawer, he sees five of the six Infinity Stones. There are multiple Space Stones, Time Stones, Reality Stones, Power Stones, and one Mind Stone (the Soul Stone is not present). Loki sees this, shocked, and asks a worker present there how he got those. The worker casually says, “We actually got a lot of those. Some of the guys use them as paperweights.”

What this scene means is that since the TVA exists outside of all the boundaries of time and space, the stones are rendered useless there, having no power. Loki, coming to know this, realises how powerful the TVA and its authorities, the Time-Keepers, would be, and finds his new purpose - gaining the power of the Time-Keepers, who might just be the most powerful beings that Loki has known in the MCU.

Starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, the Loki series premiered on Disney + Hotstar, on June 9.

Image Source: Marvel Studios Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.