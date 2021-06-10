Loki Episode 1's Trajectory Was Decided Before Release Of 'Avengers: Endgame'; Read On

Loki Episode 1, namely "Glorious Purpose" has been released by the makers of the Kate Herron-helmed show. The Loki web series sees its titular god at odds with the Time Variance Authority, which is led by Owen Wilson's Agent Mobius. As per an interview with the officials at ScreenRant, the head writer of the same, namely Michael Waldron revealed that before Avengers: Endgame was released, he was told about what was going to happen to Loki in the film that concluded Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga. Read on to know more.

Michael Waldron on the pre-destined fate of Loki ahead of Avengers: Endgame:

The officials at ScreenRant had quoted Waldron saying something on the lines of him learning about what was going to happen to Loki in Endgame. And so, the writers knew that the very scene which would have seen Loki in the infinity saga for the very first time would have been the starting point of the MCU spinoff series. From that point on, one of the very first questions that were posed by the same was the exact location in which the titular god will land up, post his escape with the Tesseract.

How many episodes in Loki are there?

Reportedly, the Kate Herron-helmed show is a six-part miniseries that will see Hiddleston's MCU character traverse through time and alternate realities, making the same the first live-action Marvel feature presentation that will explore the concept of the Multiverse as a possibility. It is believed that the Loki web series will also introduce a lady version of the god of mischief. However, those speculations are merely conjectures at the moment and nothing has been confirmed, denied, or commented upon by Marvel Studios as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Loki:

Loki sees Tom Hiddleston return to the MCU as the fan-favourite God of mischief in a show that is touted to be a time-hopping action comedy thriller. The MCU spinoff show, in addition to Hiddleston, stars the likes of Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Cailey Fleming as Sylvie Lushton, and Erika Coleman as Florence Schaffner. As far as Loki release date in India is concerned, a new episode of the same will be made available for streaming every Wednesday by 12.30 pm Indian Standard Time on Disney+ Hotstar. Loki Episode 2 release date, as of this writing, is 16th of June, 2021.

Loki trailer:

