'Loki' Season 2 Might Begin Filming In 2023 Reveals Kevin Feige; 'Not Being Evasive'

MCU's Loki season one ended with a cliffhanger with several different plot stories to cover for the second season. Season one of Loki received positive reviews, with praise for the performances, musical score, and visuals. With the second season of the show underway, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update about it. Kevin Fiege in an interview with Collider was asked about Season two of Loki. Replying to the question, Feige shared that the filming of season two might go on floors by 2023.

Kevin Fiege reveals when the filming of 'Loki' season 2 will begin

Season one of Loki ended with Sylvie killing He Who Remains, a variant of future MCU villain Kang the Conqueror and messed up the timeline. Loki season one featured the craziness of the multiverse that created a new realm of possibilities. Kevin Feige in an interview with Collider, while speaking about the recent MCU movie Shang-Chi And The Legends Of The Ten Rings also spoke about season 2 of Loki. Fiege was asked when the filming of Loki would begin to which he said, "It is underway. We're developing it as we speak. The hope is that much of the same team will return. Kate is going on to bigger and better things, so the director search will begin shortly, and I'm not being evasive. We have a start date. I'm not sure exactly where it falls between next year or the year after."

More about Loki

Loki was released as part of phase four of MCU and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame. In the series, an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the film series, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors. After stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. The series was released on June 9 and consisted of six episodes of 42-45 minutes each.

(Image: Kevin Fiege fan page and Loki Instagram)