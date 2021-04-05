'Lucifer’s' Final Season Will Be 10 Episodes Long, Confirms Co-showrunner Joe Henderson

Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson recently confirmed the number of episodes of the series' final season. The show currently will be releasing newer episode in its 5th season on Netflix. In a recent interview with worldballon, the co-showrunner delved into more details about the current season and the 6th season, which will be its last.

How many episodes in Lucifer season 6?

Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson confirmed the episode count for Lucifer’s final season, revealing that they will be wrapping up the series with ten more episodes, eight episodes fewer than the currently ongoing Season 5. Season 5 has a total number of 16 episodes, with the first half having been released on August 21, 2020, and was divided into two parts with Lucifer season 5B releasing on Netflix on May 28th.

With ten episodes, Lucifer’s Season 6 will have the same number of episodes as Season 4. Season 4 was the first season to stream exclusively on Netflix after the show was cancelled by Fox. With the 10 episodes of Lucifer’s final season, the show will come to an end with a total of 93 episodes. The series follows the story Lucifer Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis, the Devil, who leaves Hell for Los Angeles where he operates his own nightclub named 'LUX' and becomes a consultant to the LAPD using his special abilities. The show also features actress Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker of the LAPD. The series is based on a character from DC comics.

The first season of Lucifer was received with mixed reviews from critics, though the following seasons were better rated with several critics particularly praising the lead actor Tom Ellis' performance. Notwithstanding initially high viewership for its debut, ratings dropped and were consistently low throughout the series' three-season order on Fox. Fox decided to cancel Lucifer after three seasons due to the low viewership and a month later, Netflix picked up the series for the fourth season, which earned high ratings and critical acclaim. Netflix went on to renew the series for its fifth season with 16 episodes in total. Although the fifth season was originally reported to be the last one in the series, in June 2020 the series was renewed for a sixth and final season of ten episodes.

Source: Lucifer's official Instagram